Where Is Georgia Tech in the Latest Field of 64 Projections Heading Into The Final Week of the Season?

Georgia Tech Baseball is getting ready for a midweek matchup against the Mercer Bears tonight, and the final week of the regular season is going to begin for one of the nation's top teams. Mercer is a team that is battling to get in the tournament and are on the outside looking in coming into tonight, and that should put the Yellow Jackets on high alert.

For much of the season, Georgia Tech has been near the top of the rankings and one of the top projected seeds in the NCAA Tournament. That has not changed and heading into their final four games of the week, the latest field of 64 projections from D1 Baseball have the Yellow Jackets as one of the top two natonal seeds and hosting a regional in Atlanta for the first time since 2019.

Who is in Georgia Tech's projected region? The staff at D1Baseball projects Tennessee, Tarleton, and Bethune Cookman to be the opponents in Atlanta. Of those three teams, the Volunteers would clearly pose the biggest threat to Georgia Tech making it out of the regional, which they have not done since 2006. This squad has all the makings of a team that can make the program's first run to Omaha in 20 years, but they still have work to do.

UCLA claimed the No. 1 overall seed in the latest projections from D1 baseball and the Bruins and Yellow Jackets have been the most consistent teams from start to finish this season.

If Georgia Tech does advance to a super regional, they would face the winner of the Lawrence, KS regional, hosted by the Kansas Jayhawks. Kansas has been one of the best teams in the Big 12 and were a top 10 team last weekend, but were swept by West Virginia. Other teams in that projected regional according to D1Baseball are Nebraska, Missouri State, and SIU Edwardsville. I would pick the Jayhawks to come out of that group, but it would not be a guarantee.

Georgia Tech is coming off of a weekend sweep of Duke. Games two and three were mercy rule victories and after the Yellow Jackets gave up nine runs in game one against the Blue Devils, they gave up a combined three runs in games two and three.

To finish out the season, Georgia Tech will host Mercer tonight and then head out on the road for a weekend series against Boston College. They then will be off to Charlotte for the ACC Tournament, for which they have already clinched a double bye in.