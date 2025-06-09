James Ramsey Is Not Shying Away From High Expectations For Next Year's Georgia Tech Team
It is a new era for Georgia Tech Baseball. It was officially announced last week that associate head coach James Ramsey was going to be named the head coach at Georgia Tech, taking over for long-time head coach Danny Hall. Ramsey was introduced today in a press conference and one thing was clear in that press conference was that he was not worried about expectations for his team next season, saying he thought he had a team capable of getting to Omaha:
"Yeah, I do. I think we had an Omaha Caliber team this year. I think that as a coach, you go through false scrimmages. And like I like to tell a lot of my peers, when they congratulated us on getting such a young group to play well, or whether it was seeing Randy and Pat at a football or basketball game and they asked for updates on it, I said, well, it's a talented young group. So there's days that I think they can play with anyone in the country, and there's days that none of them know how to get their lead, and they don't know how many outs there are, and they don't know how to back up bases, and they really show their youth. I think that's something that they did a really good job of playing over the course of the season. I think it's encouraging our post -season interviews went about as seamless as they could in a portal era. I fully recognize that we're until the portal closes, you know, I look forward to, through social media outlets, through players being able to voice their opinions about what we're building, but I mean it when I say it, there are best recruiting coordinators on the trail, you know, I think they can speak to the genuine effort that we've placed in to make sure they get where they need to go, and then I think about expectations like this group, there's gonna be unique challenges, there's gonna be probably as much expectation as there has been on a team in a while, but trust that with a better leadership core than we have just in types of the human beings They've won every trophy in their prep careers that there are to win. They won a trophy this year against a team that you know is having a chance to go to Omaha today They beat another team here in a must -win series coming down the stretch that just punched their ticket to Omaha So I absolutely think that I'm comfortable, you know putting an Omaha tag on this team I think once again like I mentioned earlier, it's not something we can shy away from it's what the players want and so I think it's more so telling them you guys want this but this is what it takes to be there and having gone to that place and played in that stadium we've got to prepare our team to win a regional I think that's the most important thing we have to do and there's certain things we have to do on our roster to do that I think winning series has been a strong suit that we've done as much as anyone is playing must -win baseball maybe opening weekend, maybe it was on the road at Stanford, maybe it was Cal here. We got our guys to buy in to play must win baseball in a three game series. And then ultimately once you get to college, the college world series, anything can happen and so I'm excited to see where this team takes us."
With the bulk of this year's team coming back for 2026, it is not unfair to have those expectations. With Drew Burress, Alex Hernandez, Caleb Daniel, and others on their way back to Atlanta, this team could certainly build upon their ACC regular season championship from this season and perhaps that means making a run to Omaha next year.
"The standard I have is to have this program be an Omaha and to win a national championship. People need to hear that. It's not something that we're going to shy away from."
Georgia Tech is one of the best jobs in the country and Ramsey is not going to shy away from any high expectations that might come with it.