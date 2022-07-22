Georgia Tech Baseball Lands 2023 RHP/OF Michal Kovala

Georgia Tech Baseball just got eight players drafted in the 2022 MLB Draft and is going to have to find some replacements for the future. Head coach Danny Hall had to go overseas to land his latest talented prospect to commit, but he got an intriguing player in Michal Kovala, a pitcher/outfielder from the Czech Republic.

Kovala is primarily a pitcher and while he is not the biggest in stature at 6-0 175, he was reportedly throwing at 89 MPH and has the frame to get bigger and add more strength.

Pitching was obviously a weak point for the Yellow Jackets this past season and prevented them from making a serious run in the NCAA Tournament, despite having one of the best offenses in the country.

Kovala becomes the 15th commit in the 2023 class for Georgia Tech and the 15th pitcher. We will see if any of them can make an impact as freshmen next season for the Yellow Jackets.

Follow us on social media for the latest with Georgia Tech Athletics!

Facebook: All Yellow Jackets

Twitter: @AllYellowJacket

Follow Jackson on Twitter: @jacksoncaudell

More Georgia Tech Related Content:

What Georgia Tech head coach Geoff Collins had to say at ACC Media Days

Georgia Tech tight end Dylan Leonard is confident in the new offense

Georgia Tech's Dontae Smith is excited about new additions to the running back and offensive line

Zamari Walton is confident things are turning around for Georgia Tech in 2022

Georgia Tech Baseball finishes 2022 MLB Draft with eight players selected

Georgia Tech Football: Early opponent preview vs Georgia

Georgia Tech Football Fall Camp Preview: Running Backs

Georgia Tech Football: Ranking quarterbacks that Tech will face in 2022