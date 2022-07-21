Zamari Walton is Confident That Things Have Changed Ahead of the 2022 Season

The last guy at the podium for the ACC Media Day press conference for Georgia Tech today was defensive back, Zamari Walton.

Walton is going to be counted on to be one of the leaders of the Yellow Jacket's defense this season and he took questions about different topics while at the podium today.

Here are the questions and answers from Walton's media availability today (Answers are in bold):

1. Walton was asked about the new transfer additions at defensive back and what it is going to be like having that kind of depth at the position this fall:

" Yeah, we got a few DB transfers that came in and you know right now we are just trying to get everyone bought into what we are about and everyone knows that we have Coach (Travaris) Tillman as a coach and we are just trying to build that chemistry and work together and you know outside of football and just keep building that chemistry and be as one"

2. Walton was asked about being a bigger cornerback at 6-3 and if that presented any types of challenges going against smaller wide receivers:

" Honestly, I would say no. Anybody that I get put against I am going to work and compete against that person, tall or big, they are obviously a little bit faster, but I am fast too, so it is not really that big of a deal to me"

3. Walton was asked about his faith and not being afraid to put anything out there:

" I keep God first and without God, I would not be anything. So, I make sure before games and before practices that I am always trying to praise the man above and I feel like that keeps me going, so I just want to make sure that I am giving him the glory and stuff like that while playing football."

4. Walton was asked about having one defensive backs coach and being the leader of the group:

" It has been really good, we have a couple of guys that have played, and like I said, we are just trying to build that chemistry and we are all critiquing each other. If we do something good, we complement each other, if we do something bad, we help each other out, we are just making sure everyone is able to talk, whether it is an older or younger person, so we are doing a good job so far."

5. Walton was asked if he was ready to be the breakout star and be the leader of the secondary going forward:

" I'm excited about the DBs and really just the team as a whole, we are doing really good. Things have changed at Georgia Tech and we will show that week one. As a team, we have done a really good job so I'm just happy to be competing with those guys and keep working."

6. Walton was asked about the things that have changed within the team ahead of this season:

" The offense is rolling and Jeff (Sims) is putting in the work and you can just tell he is with those guys at the beginning of practice, at the end of practice, at the workouts. As far as DBs, we are just trying to get better, we are doing stuff outside of football and trying to mesh together, get that bond and get to know each other and on the football field, a lot of communication and just trying to make each other right and we are just playing together as one unit."

