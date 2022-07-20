Georgia Tech Football: Early Opponent Preview vs Georgia

For the final early opponent preview, we will be taking a look at the biggest rivalry game for Georgia Tech against the defending national champs, Georgia.

There is not much to say about last season's matchup in Atlanta between these two teams. The Bulldogs dominated the game from start to finish, winning 45-0. Georgia head coach Kirby Smart is 4-1 against the Yellow Jackets and has won the last four by a combined score of 180-35. It is safe to say that is not a good sign for Georiga Tech.

This rivalry has taken a downturn in recent years and it is going to be up to Georgia Tech to bring some competitiveness to it. It remains to be seen if that is on the horizon anytime soon

Georgia is going to be replacing a ton of talent on defense, but there is still plenty of talent in Athens for the Bulldogs to make another playoff run.

So how is Georgia going to look this season and how does Georgia Tech match up with them? Let's take a look.

Offense

While the defense deservingly got the accolades last season for Georgia, I think it is the offense that is going to be talked about this season.

Stetson Bennett is back at quarterback after leading Georgia to the promise land last season and he is looking to put together his best season yet. Bennett had nearly 3,000 yards and 29 touchdowns last season and while he might not be an NFL prospect, he is still a very good college quarterback.

Georgia is going to have to replace James Cook and Zamir White in the backfield, but they have capable guys to carry the workload. Kendall Milton and Kenny McIntosh will be quite the duo this season.

The wideouts and tight ends are going to be among the best groups in the nation. Adonia Mitchell, Ladd McConkey, and Kearis Jackson form a dangerous trio, even with the losses of George Pickens and Jermaine Burton.

The tight end group is by far the best in the country, with Brock Bowers looking like a future first-round pick and matchup nightmare Darnell Washington taking advantage of the coverage Bowers brings. LSU transfer Arik Gilbert appears finally ready to play and could be a breakout star.

The offensive line is losing pieces, including offensive line coach Matt Luke. However, Sedrick Van Pran and Warren McClendon will keep this unit going.

Top to bottom, this offense has the potential to be the best that Smart has had at Georiga.

Defense

Georgia had one of the greatest defenses in college football history in 2021 and while their 2022 unit might not be that good, it will still be better than most.

Replacing Jordan Davis and Devonte Wyatt won't be easy but having a monster like Jalen Carter in the middle helps things. Carter is one of the best defensive players in the country and a future top-five draft pick. Zion Logue and Tramel Walthour are other guys expected to be big contributors this season. Keep an eye on true freshman lineman Mykel Williams.

Linebacker is the position that might have the most uncertainty. Outside linebacker Nolan Smith is the leader of the defense on the edge, but there is question marks throughout this group the rest of the way.

The secondary on the other end could be one of the best in the country. Cornerback Kelee Ringo is back, along with safeties Christopher Smith and transfer Tykee Smith. Kamari Lassiter could be a name to watch, along with true freshmen Jaheim Singletary and Daylen Everette.

Overview:

This is going to be by far the toughest game on the schedule for Georgia Tech. The Bulldogs are loaded with talent at every position and severely out-man the Yellow Jackets. To make things tougher, the game is in Athens this year.

The offensive line and linebacker are the positions where I think Georgia is weakest, but I don't know that Georgia Tech is going to have the players to test those areas. It will be an uphill hill battle for Georgia Tech to even keep this game close for any period of time.

