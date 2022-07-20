Georgia Tech Football Fall Camp Preview: Running Backs

After having one of the nation's best running backs in the backfield the last two seasons, Georgia Tech Football is going to replace Jahmyr Gibbs after his transfer to Alabama. A player like Gibbs is clearly not going to be easy to replace, but I think that there is some talent in the backfield this season for Georgia Tech, with some breakout candidates at running back.

Not only is Georgia Tech having to replace Gibbs, but Jordan Mason is well, who is now in the NFL. The third leading rusher, Dontae Smith, is now the top candidate to be the starter at running back.

Georgia Tech running back Dontae Smith Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Smith has been waiting for his opportunity and his patience may have finally paid off. After a quiet first season in 2019, Smith first showed his capability of being a big-play threat in the 2020 season. He carried the ball 43 times for 296 yards and three touchdowns while averaging 6.9 yards per carry. As the third back in the offense in 2021, Smith had 68 carries for 378 yards and four touchdowns, while still averaging over five yards per carry.

Smith's per carry average during the last two seasons suggests that he is a big-play threat when he touches the ball. He is going to have to show he can be the full-time back, however, as well as expand his role in the passing game.

While Smith might start, he is not the only Georgia Tech back that will be getting carries in this offense. Head coach Geoff Collins brought in two transfers this offseason to give the team some depth and competition.

One of the transfers is Dylan McDuffie, from the University of Buffalo. McDuffie played for running backs coach Mike Daniels at Buffalo and the familiarity will be useful this season.

McDuffie had a 1,000-yard season for the Bulls last season and is a tough and physical runner. He had a great finish to the 2021 season and got better with every game.

Smith is more explosive than McDuffie, but both will carry the ball plenty this season. I expect McDuffie to be a solid contributor in the Yellow Jackets backfield this fall.

There is another transfer running back that could make an impact this fall for Georgia Tech. Hassan Hall is coming over from Louisville after being a backup for the Cardinals the last few seasons and is hoping to give the running game a spark in 2022.

Hassan Hall has been buried in the Louisville depth chart for the past few seasons but is ready to show what he can do with more opportunities. Hall has had over 200 yards in each season of his college career, including a career-high in yards for a season in 2019 with 501. Hall has breakaway speed and can be a multidimensional threat.

A guy that could challenge for carries is Georgia Tech's highest-rated signee from their 2022 recruiting class, Antonio Martin. Martin is an intriguing four-star prospect, but I think there is too much talent and experience in front of him to make a big impact this season. Make no mistake though, Martin is a talented player and the running back of the future for Georgia Tech.

Overview:

I think this is going to be a running back by committee approach this season for Georgia Tech. There is not an elite back like they had with Gibbs, but these guys could form a good backfield.

I expect Smith to be the lead ball carrier this season, but McDuffie and Hall will see plenty of action. Chip Long's offense features the run prominently and these guys complement each other well.

Follow us on social media for the latest with Georgia Tech Athletics!

Facebook: All Yellow Jackets

Twitter: @AllYellowJacket

Follow Jackson on Twitter: @jacksoncaudell

More Georgia Tech Related Content:

Georgia Tech's Kevin Parada was selected 11th overall by New York Mets in the 2022 MLB Draft

Georgia Tech's Tim Borden II selected by the Houston Astros in 2022 MLB Draft

Georgia Tech Football: Quarterback recruiting board for July

Georgia Tech Football: Ranking Yellow Jacket's Opponents for 2022