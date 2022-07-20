Georgia Tech is going to be facing one of the nation's most difficult schedules in 2022 and one of the products of that is facing talented quarterbacks. You will be hard-pressed to find another team that plays so many high-level quarterbacks during the season than the ones that Georgia Tech will have to face.

After ranking Georgia Tech's opponents earlier this week, it is time to do the same to the quarterbacks that Georgia Tech will face this season.

So who is the best quarterback that Georgia Tech will face this season? Who is the worst? Let's rank the opposing quarterbacks that Georgia Tech will face in 2022.

Opposing Quarterback Rankings

11. Riley Leonard- Duke

Duke is widely expected to be the worst team in the ACC this season and there is not much talent on the team. New head coach Mike Elko has his work cut out for him and one thing he will have to figure out is who the starting quarterback is.

Riley Leonard is the favorite for the job but he has a lot to prove heading into the season. Leonard was a three-star recruit in the class of 2021 but has not seen much action. Due to his inexperience, he comes in last in these rankings.

10. John Rhys Plumlee or Mikey Keene- UCF

UCF is currently undergoing a quarterback competition between last year's replacement starter Mikey Keene and Ole Miss transfer John Rhys Plumlee. Keene took over for the Golden Knights after Dillon Gabriel was lost for the season due to injury.

Both players have tons to prove this season. Plumlee fits into Gus Malzahn's offense well but is not great when asked to throw. Keene has a better arm but is not as mobile. These two could still be in a competition by the time Georgia Tech and UCF face off on September 24th.

9. Drake Maye- North Carolina

Another team that Georgia Tech will face with an inexperienced quarterback in North Carolina. With Sam Howell off to the NFL, the Tar Heels are having a competition between former four-star recruit Drake Maye and Jacoby Criswell.

Maye is the favorite for the job due to his talent, but don't count out Criswell. Both guys are talented but rank so low due to inexperience.

8. Grant Wells- Virginia Tech

This is a quarterback who could be higher on this list. Wells was fantastic during his freshman debut for Marshall in 2020 but struggled to play with any consistency last season. Turnovers were also a huge issue.

How Wells performs is a huge key for Virginia Tech under first-year head coach Brent Pry. He has a strong arm and throwing talent, but there is a reason that he transferred. Wells is one of the most important players in the ACC this year in my opinion.

7. Jordan Travis- Florida State

At this point, Travis is a far better runner and athlete than he is a complete quarterback, but he is making progress. Being the undisputable starter heading into fall camp will take some pressure off of Travis this season.

Florida State is going to have a lethal ground game this season and Travis is a big reason why. If he makes the appropriate strides with his arm, he could be higher on this list.

6. D.J. Uiagalelei- Clemson

Uiagalelei has as much talent and potential as any quarterback on this list, but he was not very good last season. He is going to have to look like the five-star recruit that he was and played like in 2020 rather than the player he was last season for Clemson to return to playoff contention.

Georgia Tech is going to see if Uiagalelei is an improved player right from the start. He did not play well against a bad Georgia Tech defense last year and that allowed the Yellow Jackets to stay in the game. He has all of the talent and physical ability in the world, but he has to make marked improvements in 2022.

5. Jaxson Dart- Ole Miss

This is more of a projection than where Dart actually is right now, but he showed the ability to be one of the best quarterbacks in the country last season at USC. Now he is paired with one of the best offensive minds in college football, Lane Kiffin.

Dart was a highly ranked recruit when he came out of high school and has great arm talent. He looked like the quarterback of the future for the Trojans last season and hopes to take another leap forward for his new team this year.

4. Kedon Slovis- Pitt

Slovis is the other USC transfer on this list and has shown the ability to be a good quarterback. However, he has struggled with injuries during his career and hopes that a change of scenery can work wonders for him.

It would be unfair to hope that Slovis can replace the production of Kenny Pickett and I don't think he will have to. Pitt is going to be strong on defense and on the offensive line, which will ease the transition to a new team and offense for the former Trojans signal-caller.

3. Stetson Bennett- Georgia

The quarterback of Georgia Tech's biggest rival and the defending national champs comes in third on this list. Bennett has had his fair share of doubters, but he followed through with a national championship win last season. The former walk-on played efficiently and usually had the talented offense in the right place.

Bennett might not be the most pro-ready quarterback on this list and he will always have his share of doubters, but he is a good college quarterback.

2. Brennan Armstrong- Virginia

One of the most underrated quarterbacks in the country is Brennan Armstrong at Virginia. He put the Cavaliers on his back last season and averaged 436 yards per game last season. He might have to do the same this season under new head coach Tony Elliott.

Armstrong is a dual threat as well and hurts teams with his legs. Virginia has not had a strong running game from the backfield, leading to more opportunities for the quarterback. Virginia plays a light schedule this season, leading to the opportunity for Armstrong to put up unreal numbers.

1. Tyler Van Dyke- Miami

If the final half of the season is any indication, then Miami has one of the best quarterbacks in the country. Van Dyke finished the year with 300 yards in his final six games and displayed great arm talent. He is being thought of as a dark horse for the Heisman trophy and a potential first-round pick.

He is going to have one of the best offensive coordinators in college football coaching him as well. Josh Gattis won the Broyles Award for the best coordinator in the country while at Michigan last season and now he inherits a super talented quarterback. I expect Van Dyke to have a huge season and is the best quarterback that Georgia Tech will face in 2022.

