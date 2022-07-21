Dontae Smith is Excited About New Additions at Running Back and Offensive Line

Today was the final day of ACC Media Days and it was the Coastal Division that was headed to speak to the media today. Georgia Tech had head coach Geoff Collins and three players available to the media today and all took turns in answering questions.

Running back Dontae Smith was among the players that spoke today and as the potential starting running back for the Yellow Jackets this season, he had some different things to say while talking today.

Here are the questions and answers from Dontae Smith's media availability today (Answers are in bold):

1. Smith was asked about the addition of Louisville transfer Hassan Hall and what his addition means to the offense:

" Hassan is a really great player, having him, it just adds more to our group. We had three running backs leave, so we have to find some guys that are able to come in and play and be really good players and Hassan Hall is one of those good players. He is really fast, so a lot of times when we are conditioning, we're racing and that is how you get better, by competing with the people next to you, so bringing in people like Hassan Hall and Dylan McDuffie, it only brings up the competition, it essentially makes us better and makes the team better."

2. Smith was asked about him getting better each season and who or what did he attribute that to:

" I feel like the biggest thing is confidence, slowly throughout the years, I started getting more playing time and showing myself what I can do on the field versus college players and I redshirted so you know for a long time I didn't get to see it, I saw it on special teams, but as a running back you know my confidence wasn't there so it had to build. Another important thing that contributes to that is my strength coach, every year he's finding ways to help us become stronger, faster, and more explosive, and steadily throughout the years, that is what I have become, bigger, faster, and more explosive. It really just starts with those things so I think the biggest thing is confidence for sure."

3. Smith was asked about what it was like running behind the new offensive lineman in the spring:

" It was different, but it also wasn't what I thought it was going to be, since we were playing with younger guys, I thought it would be sloppier, but it was the complete opposite, those guys came out and showed that they could play and that they knew what they were doing and I appreciate them for doing so. I think like you said, we have transfers coming in and there are some that didn't get to do spring, and from what I have seen in OTA's, they are doing the same thing, they are soaking it in and they are working hard, you know I see it day in and day out and I appreciate that from my O-Line"

