It is almost time for the first round of the 2022 MLB Draft. The MLB draft is always a multi-day event and a chance for fans to see the future prospects for their team.

One program that is looking to have multiple guys drafted this year is Georgia Tech. They have one of the elite prospects in the draft this year in catcher Kevin Parada, but he is not the only one. Pitcher Zach Maxwell, infielder Chandler Simpson, outfielder Tres Gonzales, and others are projected to be amongst some of the top 100-150 prospects taken

So where do the latest mock drafts have some of these guys landing? Let's take a look.

The Athletic

The Athletic's Keith Law released his penultimate mock draft ahead of Sunday and he had Georgia Tech's top prospect in the top five.

Parada is slated to be picked fifth overall by the Washington Nationals in this mock draft. Washington is currently going through a big rebuild and they are going to want to find talented players to hopefully pair with Juan Soto for the future.

MLB.com

The most recent MLB.com mock draft had the highest projection to date for the Georgia Tech catcher.

The Texas Rangers are picking third and Jonathan Mayo has them taking the Georgia Tech catcher with that third pick. This appears to be the ceiling for Parada as far as his draft projection, but he should be getting consideration for best player in the draft.

Oddschecker

Much like the MLB.com draft, Oddschecker has the Texas Rangers taking Parada third overall and that pick is starting to feel like it could be gaining steam.

Oddschecker was one of the only mock drafts out there that went beyond the first round. However, they do not think that another Georgia Tech player will come off the board until pick 117 when the Detroit Tigers select Zach Maxwell. Maxwell struggled this past season but has intriguing tools to be a good pitcher.

Just a little bit further down in the fourth round still, the Houston Astros take infielder Chandler Simpson. Simpson led the nation in batting average this past season but has flaws, such as a lack of power and a weak throwing arm.

Four picks later at 136, the San Francisco Giants are taking outfielder Tres Gonzales. Gonzales is a great defender who did show some power upside this season.

Overview

Most are in agreement that Parada is going to be a top-five pick, while the rest of the group is likely waiting until the fourth round or later to be picked.

The first round of the 2022 MLB Draft begins on Sunday at 7:00 p.m

Follow us on social media for the latest with Georgia Tech Athletics!

Facebook: All Yellow Jackets

Follow Jackson on Twitter: Twitter: @AllYellowJacket

Follow Jackson on Twitter: @jacksoncaudell

More Georgia Tech Related Content:

Georgia Tech Football: Early Opponent Preview vs Virginia Tech

Georgia Tech Football: Early look ahead to Virginia Tech's offense

Georgia Tech Football: Early look ahead to Virginia Tech's defense

Georgia Tech Football: Joshua Nesbitt and Andrew Gardner selected for Georgia Tech Sports Hall of Fame