Georgia Tech baseball Loses Game One To Miami 6-4
Georgia Tech was back at home tonight and looking for a game one win tonight vs Miami. The Yellow Jackets have won three straight ACC series and find themselves making a push for the NCAA Tournament. They have four tough series to close out the year, starting tonight against the Hurricanes.
It was a close back and forth game all night, but Miami found way to get the win at the end thanks to three runs in the final two innings. Georgia Tech's offense left some opportunites on the field and the bullpen could not hold the lead.
Let's recap tonights opening game of the series.
Here was the starting lineup for the Yellow Jackets:
1. LF Trey Yunger
2. CF Drew Burress
3. DH Matthew Ellis
4. 1B Cam Jones
5. 3B John Giesler
6. SS Payton Green
7. RF Bobby Zmarzlak
8. C Vahn Lackey
9. 2B Mike Becchetti
Aeden Finateri was on the mound for the Yellow Jackets.
Miami struck first though with a one out solo home run in the first. It was the only run they were able to get, but Georgia Tech had to play from behind early on.
After Yunger hit a leadoff single, Burress grounded into a double play and then Ellis grounded out. Miami led 1-0 going to the 2nd.
After a runner reached due to an error, Georgia Tech forced a double play and then a ground out to get to the bottom of the 2nd.
The bottom of the 2nd went exactly like the bottom of the 1st. Jones had a leadoff single for Georgia Tech, but then they grounded into a double play and had a pop out. Miami led 1-0 going to the 3rd inning.
Neither offense could get going though in the 3rd inning. The Hurricanes still held the advantage 1-0 going to the 4th inning.
Miami got a single, but Finateri continued to pitch well and kept the defecit to 1-0.
The bottom of the 4th looked like it was going to fly by for the Yellow Jackets, but they found a way to get on the board.
Yunger popped up to start the inning, then Burress reached on an error, and Ellis popped up to make it two outs for Georgia Tech. Burress then got to second on a wild pitch and Jones was walked to give Georgia Tech two base runners. The first run of the game came from a Giesler RBI single and then the bases were suddenly loaded after Green was hit by a pitch. It was a huge opportunity for Georgia Tech to score some runs.
Then, Bobby Zmarzlak hit a 2-RBI sinle to give Georgia Tech its first lead 3-1. Lackey would ground out to end the inning, but it was a productive 4th inning for the Yellow Jackets.
They did not have the lead long though. Miami got a leadoff single and then a two-run home run to tie the game. Finateri got out of the inning, but Georgia Tech did not keep its lead long.
The Yelllow Jackets went down 1-2-3 in the bottom of the 5th and it was a 3-3 game going to the 6th inning.
It was a quick 6th inning for both teams and after Miami went down 1-2-3 in the top of the 7th, the Yellow Jackets got the lead back with a leadoff homerun from Green to make it 4-3. That was the only offensive production, but they got what they needed and just had to secure six more outs to win the game.
Finateri's day was done after seven innings and he was replaced by Ben King. King looked as if he was going to get a quick inning after two quick outs, but he gave up a walk and then a home run to give Miami the lead back. He got the final out, but Georgia Tech was now in need of getting more runs to win the game.
The offense did not have anything at the bottom of the 8th however.
Brett Thomas came into the game for King and it was a struggle for him.
He gave up a leadoff single and then two walks to load the bases for Miami. After striking out a batter for the first out, he gave up a bases loaded walk to give Miami a 6-4 lead. Georgia Tech was able to get a double play to end the inning. They needed two runs to keep the game going and three to win it.
There was not going to be a 9th inning comeback tonight though. Georgia Tech grounded out at every at bat and lost game one to Miami 6-4.
Georgia Tech now falls to 25-15 and 9-10 in the ACC. Game two is slated to start at 4:00 p.m. tomorrow.