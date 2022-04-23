Georgia Tech Baseball Wins Walk-Off Thriller vs Duke

Georgia Tech Baseball was looking to come into the series against Duke tonight and keep moving towards second place in the ACC Coastal ahead of a showdown with Miami next week. Duke was in last place in the division but is coming off of a successful series against nationally-ranked Notre Dame. Georgia Tech does not need to take the Blue Devils lightly, especially with how inconsistent the pitching has been.



The game did not start off well for Georgia Tech, as Duke jumped out to a big lead in the first inning. Duke got a solo home run to take a 1-0 lead and then the Blue Devils scored on an error by the Yellow Jackets to make it 2-0. Duke would hit a two-run home run to make it 4-0 in only the first inning.

Georgia Tech's offense is capable of making up deficits like this, but it was not going to be easy. Tres Gonzales had an RBI single to make it 4-1 and then Tim Borden, fresh off winning National and Conference player of the week, hit a two-run homer to make it 4-3 and make the game closer.

Georgia Tech has had a problem of giving up home runs to opposing teams in recent weeks and that continued tonight. Duke hit their third home run of the game in the top of the second inning and made it 6-3. Kevin Parada would get one run back with an RBI single to make it 6-4, but giving up six runs in two innings is not going to get it done to point out the obvious.

Georgia Tech was able to hold the Blue Devils scoreless in the third and then Colin Hall cut the lead to one run with an RBI single to make it 6-5.

In the top of the fourth, Duke was able to extend their lead again with an RBI single and a sacrifice fly to make it an 8-5 game. Andrew Jenkins had an RBI double to cut the lead to 8-6 and the Yellow Jackets kept clawing away at the lead.

Every time Georgia Tech seemed to make a dent in the lead, Duke would come right back and get runs back. An RBI single and a two-RBI double from the Blue Devils made the lead 11-6 in favor of Duke and it was starting to feel like Georgia Tech was not going to be able to come back from this one and win.

However, in the bottom of the seventh, Drew Compton had a grad slam that pulled the game within one run for the Yellow Jackets at 11-10. A Chandler Simpson sacrifice fly tied the game at 11-11.

Georgia Tech had a chance to win it in the ninth but was unable to put any runs on the board and the game would head to extras. Duke would load the bases up in the top of the tenth, but the Blue Devils were unable to cash in and Georgia Tech would head into the bottom of the tenth with a chance to win it.

It would be a walk-off victory for Georgia Tech has Compton had another big hit and drove in a run.

