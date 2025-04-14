Georgia Tech Baseball: Yellow Jackets Rise to No. 14 In Latest D1 Baseball Rankings
Georgia Tech has swept another ACC opponent and for that, they have risen to No. 14 in the latest batch of rankings for D1 Baseball. It was a 3-1 overall week for Georgia Tech, as they lost a close game to Auburn on Tuesday, but bounced back by sweeping Cal in their weekend series. Coming up for Danny Hall's team this week is a massive midweek showdown with No. 5 Georgia at Truist Park and then a weekend series with Miami down in Coral Gables.
In the rankings, Georgia Tech is the fourth-highest ranked ACC team behind Clemson (3rd), Florida State (7th), and North Carolina (12th)
This is the best start to a season in 15 years (since 2010) and tied for the fifth-best start in the Danny Hall era (since 1994).
GT improves to 14-4 in ACC play, tied for the best start since 2010 (15-3).
The Jackets have swept back-to-back ACC series (at Stanford & vs. Cal) for the first time since 2011 (vs. Maryland & NC State).
This is the first time Tech has swept three ACC opponents in the same season since 2011 as well (Maryland, NC State and at Miami).
Georgia Tech leads the all-time series, 3-2 following today’s result, with Tech holding a 3-0 advantage in regular season meetings.
The Jackets continue to lead the nation in doubles, now with 106 as a team, after Drew Burress pocketed his ACC leading 19th double of the year and Vahn Lackey secured his 9th.
Tech is the only program across Division I to have five players at 11 or more doubles: Drew Burress (19 – most in Power 4), Lodise (17), Kerce (14), Schmidt (11) and Caleb Daniel (11).
Georgia Tech is averaging 2.94 doubles per game this season (106 in 36 games) – the program record for doubles/game is 2.51, set in the 1987 season.
The Yellow Jackets have twice the amount of doubles that they are allowing this year: 106 doubles to 53 doubles against.
The Jackets executed two double plays, one to end the first inning and another to end the ninth. Tech has turned multiple double plays in three of its last six games after only doing so in two of the prior 30.
Georgia Tech improves to 3-2 in one-score games this season.
The Yellow Jackets were without two of their top bats as Kyle Lodise missed his fourth straight game of the year while Kent Schmidt missed his 15th game in a row.
Additional Links
Four Star 2027 LB Max Brown Picks Up Yellow Jackets Offer & Talks About Relationship With LB Coach Darius Eubanks
Georgia Tech Football: Three Stars From The Yellow Jackets Spring Game
Everything From RB Jamal Haynes and DL Jordan van den Berg After Georgia Tech's Spring Game