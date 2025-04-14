Four Star 2027 LB Max Brown Picks Up Yellow Jackets Offer & Talks About Relationship With LB Coach Darius Eubanks
Max Brown comes from a rich lineage and an athletic family. His dad, Mike Brown, played at Furman University from 1992-1996 and is now an assistant coach with the Jefferson Dragons, where Brown plays. His big brother, Sammy Brown, is a phenomenal linebacker and was a five-star prospect out of high school, winning the USA Today National Defensive Football Player of the Year, the High School Butkus Award, and being selected to the All-American game. This past season, Brown was named ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year and was named True Freshman All-American by 247Sports and On3. Max is making his own name on the gridiron and is rated as a four-star prospect per Rivals.
Brown already has offers from Tennessee, Ohio State, Auburn, Arkansas, Texas A&M, Indiana, and several other notable programs. On Saturday, Brown picked up an offer from the Yellow Jackets and dived into what the offer meant to him.
“It’s a very great feeling anytime you get an offer, but for Coach Eubanks being so freshly into GA Tech, it really shows his interest in me. He said that I was the first 27’ LB that he reached out to and wanted to get an early start on me. It’s really exciting to be at the top of a board of a program like Tech. Coach Eubanks is a great guy. He’s played at every level of football and has been a coach for a while, so he is very knowledgeable. He spent a good deal of time with me and my family just talking and getting to know each other,” said Brown.
Brown came up for a spring game visit this weekend on the flats and was instantly drawn away by the defensive play in the game.
“The thing that stood out to me is that the Georgia Tech defense gets to the ball and delivers a strike. That is the kind of defense that I can see myself playing for: controlled aggression,” Brown said.
Culture is another thing that stood out when talking to Brown. He loves what the Yellow Jackets also offer off the field.
“Living in Georgia, Tech has always been sort of an influential school. I love that when you go to GA Tech, you will not only be developed as an athlete, but as a scholar as well. Academics are a big part of Tech, and I’m here for it. They’re going to make sure you are set up with skills for after football. The culture at Tech is very great, and I love that they prepare you for all aspects of life,” said Brown.
So what is one of the main things Brown is looking for in school when it comes to his recruitment?
“The main thing I’m looking for in a program is the chemistry among the players and coaches. My dad says a good thing to look for while on a visit is to see how many times the players touch each other and celebrate each other. It’s good to see players celebrating other players victories,” said Brown.
There is no faking it; either a program has it or it doesn’t. You can tell a lot by how the players in the program who don’t see the field a lot still are active and engaged and also cheering on their teammates. If you don’t see that camaraderie, it tells you where the program currently is.
This past season, he was a menace for the Jefferson Dragons and guided them to the state championship before a close defeat to Calhoun. Brown finished the season with 152 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, three fumble recoveries, two pass deflections, two sacks, and a forced fumble. He had one of his best stretches of the season during the Dragons' playoff run, finishing with 10+ tackles in each game, including a season-high 15 tackles in a playoff win over LaGrange. That performance led him to be named MaxPreps second-team All-American, AJC All-State, and first-team all-region. He was also named FBU Freshman All-American in 2023. After an incredible sophomore season, he talked about his goals in 2025.
“My main goals for football are to go 1-0 to start the season off. I want to get off to a good start with some good momentum. Then I want to win out, 10-0. I think it is a very possible thing to do. We have a good team coming in this year,” said Brown. “Then the next goal is to win rounds 1, 2, 3 and 4 of the playoffs to get to that state championship. When we get there, we get mentally and physically prepared to win it. Aside from the season, a goal for me is to get my body physically ready to be playing on both sides of the ball a large amount.”
There you that last statement says it all about the character of Brown, who is looking forward to playing both sides of the ball a ton for the Dragons in 2025. Here is a quick story about how much of a workhorse he is.
Something that a lot of people don’t know about Brown is that his work ethic is like no other. He is a legitimate workhorse who strives to be the best. An example is last year at the Georgia Elite Classic, which is an all-star event that celebrates the best players in the state of Georgia. Instead of goofing off like most of the kids were doing in the hotel, Brown was in the weight room putting in extra work by bench pressing, leg pressing, squatting, and deadlifting. He did it all and had a game the next day. IT IS SOMETHING YOU CAN'T TEACH; YOU EITHER WANT IT OR YOU DON'T. It is obvious that Brown wants to be great. He holds himself to a different standard.
The Yellow Jackets are off to a good start in the recruitment of Brown. It certainly won’t be easy because he is one of the best in the country, but they have started the process early. Also, Atlanta is about an hour drive from Jefferson, Georgia, where Brown plays football, so they are always a short drive away from coming to see him. Brown is a can’t miss prospect for the Yellow Jackets and a blue-chip recruit with potential through the roof. Through the grapevine, he even has a chance to be better than his big brother Sammy before their careers are over. Yes, he is that good.
