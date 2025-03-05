Georgia Tech Defeats Kennesaw State 11-4 In Midweek Matchup To Win Fifth Straight Game Ahead of ACC Play
Make it five in a row for Georgia Tech. Despite some early inning trouble vs Kennesaw State today, the Yellow Jackets took care of business to win the game 11-4 and move to 11-2 this season.
The Yellow Jackets offense got 13 hits, including multi-hit games from Alex Hernandez, Carson Kerce, and Vahn Lackey. The bullpen did not allow any runs to be scored after Kennesaw State put four on the board, with strong performances today from Mason Patel, Caden Gaudette, and Sam Swygert. It was another all-around strong victory today from Georgia Tech and while KSU was only 5-8 coming into tonight's game, this was a trap spot for this team with ACC play on deck this weekend.
Georgia Tech will travel outside of the state of Georgia for the first time this weekend when they head to Blacksburg to take on Virginia Tech. Game one of the series will be Friday at 4:00 p.m. ET.
Let's recap another Georgia Tech win.
Here was Georgia Tech's Starting Lineup for today's game vs the Owls:
1. SS Kyle Lodise
2. CF Drew Burress
3. 1B Kent Schmidt
4. DH Alex Hernandez
5. LF Tyler Neises
6. 3B Vahn Lackey
7. RF Parker Brosius
8. C Drew Rogers
9. 2B Carson Kerce
Caden Spivey was the starting pitcher for the Yellow Jackets today.
Spivey struck out two batters in the top of the inning and then the Yellow Jackets offense got on the board.
Lodise and Burress walked to start the inning and then Schmidt hit an RBI-Double to give Georgia Tech a 1-0 lead. With runners on second and third, Hernandez hit a sac fly to give the Yellow Jackets a 2-0 lead with one out and a runner on second. After Neises flew out, Lackey was walked to give Georgia Tech two runners on with two outs and Brosius up to bat. Brosius struck out looking though and Georgia Tech left two runners on base.
After striking out the leadoff batter, Spivey gave up a single and then an RBI-double that cut Georgia Tech's lead to 2-1. Then, KSU tied the game with an RBI single, but an error allowed the runner to get to second. The inning got worse when Spivey allowed his fourth straight hit, which was an RBI triple that gave the Owls a 3-2 lead with just one out. KSU now led 4-2 after an error by Georgia Tech. Mason Patel took over for Spivey and got two outs to end the inning. Georgia Tech had ground to make up.
Georgia Tech's offense did nothing in the second and after Patel struck out two in the top of the 3rd, the Yellow Jackets tied things up.
Schmidt drew a leadoff walk, but after two straight outs, it looked like Georgia Tech would be empty handed in the inning. However, Lackey singled to put runners on the corners and then a balk scored a run for GT, making it 4-3. Brosius then hit an RBI single to tie the game before Rogers struck out to end the inning.
Patel continued his strong day by pitching a scoreless 4th and then the offense got the lead back for Georgia Tech.
Kerce singled to leadoff the inning and then Lodise drilled a two-run home run to take the lead for Georgia Tech 6-4. The Yellow Jackets did not add any more runs in the inning, but they now had the lead going to the 5th.
Caden Gaudette came in to replace Patel and he pitched two scoreless innings. The Yellow Jackets then took control of the game in the bottom of the 6th.
Rogers was walked to lead off the inning and then Kerce bunted to give Georgia Tech two base runners with no outs. After a pitching change for the Owls, Lodise reached on a fielder's choice that saw Rogers out at third. A wild pitch advanced Kerce and Lodie to third and Burress was then intentionally walked. Schmidt then scored Kerce on a sac fly to make it 7-4 and then Hernandez hit a 2-RBI single to extend the lead to 9-4. Georgia Tech was not done though. They started to really put distance between themselves and the Owls when Neises came to the plate and blasted a two-run homer to extend the lead to 11-4. Lackey struck out to end the inning, but this was the best inning of the day so far for the Yellow Jackets.
Sam Swygert came in to pitch for the Yellow Jackets in place of Gaudette. Swygert got two easy outs to start the inning, but a single, a wild pitch, and another single had runners on the corners. Swygert struck out the final batter though to end the inning and avoid any trouble.
Brosius and Rogers struck out to start the inning, but Kerce singled to get a runner on. Caleb Daniel came in to pinch hit for Lodise and he singled, putting runners on the corners with two outs. Burress was hit by a pitch to load the bases, but Schmidt popped up to end the inning. Georgia Tech still leads 11-4 going to the 8th.
There were no more runs scored in the game. Cole Royer came in to pitch the final inning for Georgia Tech and had no trouble clinching the victory for the Yellow Jackets.
