NCAA Women's Basketball Bracketology Update: Where is Georgia Tech Heading Into Conference Tournament Week?
The regular season is over for NCAA Women's Basketball and conference tournaments will begin. Georgia Tech wrapped up their season yesterday with a loss to Stanford, their fourth straight to end the year. After a 15-0 start, Georgia Tech finished 6-9 down the stretch and whenever teams finish like that to end the year, you might wonder if they are still even going to make the Tournament.
According to ESPN's latest Bracketology update, it seems that Georgia Tech is pretty safely in the field. ESPN analyst Charlie Creme updated the bracket today and has Georgia Tech as the No. 9 seed in the Birmingham region. The Yellow Jackets are projected to play Creighton, the No. 8 seed in the bracket. At the top of this region is Texas, who is the projected No. 1 overall seed going into championship weekend. Creighton is 24-5 this season and would be a very tough
Georgia Tech has talent to make a run, but they will have to snap out of the funk they have been in.
Tonie Morgan posted a career-high 31 points and Georgia Tech rallied back to take the lead in the fourth quarter, but the short-handed Yellow Jackets could not pull out the win at Stanford, falling, 87-82, in its final regular season game of the season. Morgan was one of four Yellow Jackets to finish in double-figures. Tech closed the regular season at 21-9 overall and 9-9 in Atlantic Coast Conference play.
After shaking off a slow first quarter that brought a 13-point deficit, Georgia Tech responded in the second frame, shooting 57.9 percent, including a 5-for-10 showing from three-point range to come back within one multiple times. Rusne Augustinaite came off the bench and immediately sparked the Jackets, connecting from long distance at 7:10 to ignite a 14-4 run, drawing the Jackets to within 35-34, capped by a three-point play from Tonie Morgan. The Cardinal closed the frame with an 11-5 spurt to hold a 46-39 halftime lead.
Stanford reopened a 15-point lead in the third, but Tech did not go lightly as the Jackets rallied back and used a 9-0 run early in the fourth to tie the game at 74-74 with 6:50 to play. Zoesha Smith gave the Jackets their first lead of the game with a jumper at 6:21, 76-74, as the teams tossed baskets back-and-forth before the Cardinal regained the permanent lead on a Courtney Ogden bucket at 5:20. Stanford would limit Tech to a pair of field goals over the final stretch to take the win.
Over the final three quarters, Tech outscored Stanford, 72-64, and dominated on the glass in the fourth quarter, 13-5. For the game, Tech shot 46.3 percent from the field and 84.6 percent from the free throw line in this game.
