Georgia Tech Lands Talented SS/Switch Hitter Kolby Martin From Sequoyah
Georgia Tech Baseball has made another impact addition through the transfer portal.
Kolby Martin announced his commitment to the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets and details why he decided to make his pledge to the program.
“I committed to GT because everything about the school, staff, etc felt like the perfect fit. It’s hard to give up an opportunity to play ACC baseball 30 minutes from home for a great coaching staff that has built an amazing culture. I wanted to go somewhere where I knew they wanted me just as bad as I wanted to play there, and GT felt like that place,” said Martin.
“I’m going to play where the coaching staff sees fit with me and whatever position will give me the opportunity to compete for a key role early on in my career. While long term I believe the goal is for me to play shortstop, it is definitely possible that you could see me at second base, third base, or even in the outfield.”
His relationship with Coach Ramsey was also a significant factor in his recruitment and why he chose Georgia Tech.
“Coach Ramsey is awesome! The relationship I have built with him and will continue to build is something different from a lot of the other schools I had talked to. You can tell that he truly values the connection he has with his players, and he loved seeing his guys work hard and succeed,” said Martin.
Georgia Tech is coming off a massive season that saw them win an ACC regular season championship, their 10th in program history and make the national tournament.
“It’s really cool to see them succeed, and it was awesome to see them take down the ACC tourney this year. Hopefully, there are plenty more ACC titles in the near future. The culture they have built in order to makes them an extremely successful program. It is also really cool to see the amount of talent they are able to put into the MLB every single year, which speaks volumes to their coaching staff and that developmental piece as well,” said Martin.
This past season for the Sequoyah Chiefs, Martin batted a .350 average, with 28 hits, 24 runs, 20 stolen bases, and two home runs. His OPS was a 1.027 as a switch hitter and a shortstop. He dove into what makes him a special player on the pitch.
“I think what makes me such a special player is how much of a utility player I am and how willing I am to do whatever the team needs. I switch hit and can play infield and outfield, which very few can do. I think what makes me more special is how willing I am to do any of those things,” said Martin.
Georgia Tech standout shortstop Kyle Lodise was selected in the third round of the MLB draft by the Chicago White Sox. Tech is known for producing at this position. A good sign for Martin who ultimately wants to play the same position and have success.
“I’m willing to do whatever the team needs in order for the team to succeed. Accepting failure and having a next-play mentality. The best baseball players are the ones who don’t let their past mistakes get in the way of the next play. Baseball is a game of failure, and once players learn to accept that, that is when they become their best baseball self,” said
For Martin, it is more than just self. It’s about team and playing with his guys for one more ride next season at Sequoyah. He really values his teammates and making a mark together instead of
“Leadership, team over me, and toughness(specifically mental toughness). I am looking forward to playing one more season with the guys I grew up playing with since I was five years old,” said Martin.
The Yellow Jackets have been landing elite players, especially in the Danny Hall era. A new regime has started with James Ramsey taking over, but the Yellow Jackets are still in peak position with top recruits. Martin is another one who will contribute to the success of the team in the future.