Georgia Tech loses final game to NC State and is swept in weekend series

Georgia Tech loses the final game to NC State and is Swept in Weekend Series

Georgia Tech Baseball could not avoid being swept by NC State on Sunday

Georgia Tech Baseball was in desperate need of a win in their last game of the weekend against NC State. After dropping the first two games of the series against the Wolfpack, the Yellow Jackets need to get back on track and not lose their second straight weekend series. Unfortunately, the offense could never get going and the relief pitching could not keep the Yellow Jackets in the game on Sunday and NC State won 6-1. 

It was a silent first couple of innings for both teams, as the pitching was strong. Marquis Grissom Jr got the start for the Yellow Jackets and got a pair of strikeouts to start the game. The Wolfpack did get some runners on base early, but a nice double play was able to save the inning for Georgia Tech. 

The scoring got underway in the top of the third for the Yellow Jackets when Tim Borden II hit a solo home run to make it 1-0. 

NC State did get a runner on third at the bottom of the third inning, but the Yellow Jackets got out of it. A similar scenario played out in the bottom of the fourth when NC State had runners on second and third, but the Yellow Jackets found a way to wiggle out of that.

One of the plays of the game for Georgia Tech came when Colin Hall made a great throw that prevented a Wolfpack base runner from scoring. 

NC State managed to get on the board at the bottom of the sixth inning courtesy of some Yellow Jackets mistakes and led the game 2-1.

NC State blew the game open when Payton Green hit a three-run homer to make the game 6-1 and that was how the game would stay for the rest of the afternoon. 

The offense for Georgia Tech is one of the best in the country, but outside of Borden's home run early in the game, it was a quiet day for the bats. 

NC State is better than their record suggests, but being swept was not what this team needed right now. 

Tech will be back in action at home Tuesday against Charleston Southern before traveling to Charlottesville to take on Virginia for the weekend series

