Georgia Tech Makes Its Case To Be The No. 1 Seed Over UCLA With 13-6 Win Over North Carolina

For the first time since 2014, Georgia Tech is your ACC Tournament champion!

The Yellow Jackets offense was once again dominant in the 13-6 victory over No. 2 North Carolina, avenging the only series loss of the season for James Ramsey's team. There is no doubt about who the best team in either the best or second-best conference in America is, but now, there is one big question that the NCAA selection committee is going to have to answer.

Should Georgia Tech be No. 1 when the regional hosts are announced tonight?

The presumption when you look at the most recent projections from the major sites leading into today's games was that UCLA is going to be the top overall seed in the tournament when things get put into place tonight. UCLA is playing Oregon in today's Big Ten Tournament title, one day after nearly getting eliminated by USC in the semifinals, and the Bruins are 50-6 overall and a 28-2 overall record in the Big Ten. They are an elite team and should be one of the top title favorites when the field is announced in full tomorrow.

But Georgia Tech has made things close this week in Charlotte.

They started with a 16-10 win over a Virginia team that is in the top 25 in RPI and was once ranked the No. 9 team in the country. They followed it with an easy victory over Miami (29th in RPI) in the semifinals and then took down the only team that has managed to take two of three games from them in a series this season.

After the game two loss to North Carolina last month, Georgia Tech has been on a tear in the conference. They swept Wake Forest, Duke, and Boston College to end the regular season and then took down the Cavaliers, Hurricanes, and Tar Heels in the conference tournament.

With their win over North Carolina, Georgia Tech has 22 quad-one wins in the country, more than double the amount that UCLA has while playing in a stronger conference than the Big Ten. The Bruins also have 3 quad three losses, while Georgia Tech only has two combined losses in quad 3 and quad 4 losses.

Where UCLA does have a leg up on Georgia Tech is the nonconference strength of schedule. According to the numbers at D1 Baseball, UCLA has the No. 87 non-conference strength of schedule while the Yellow Jackets are ranked at No. 225. Overall strength of schedule places UCLA at No. 29 and Georgia Tech 34th.

Will this win over the Tar Heels make a difference for the committee? One thing to remember is that all of these projections are just that, projections. The committee might see Georgia Tech's dominant offense and quad one victories and seed them over the Bruins. It should come down to those two teams and it would not be a shock to see these two teams meet in Omaha.

James Ramsey's team has made their case to be the top team in the country and they have earned it.