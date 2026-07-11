Georgia Tech's Carson Kerce Drafted No. 53 Overall by the Arizona Diamondbacks in the MLB Draft

Georgia Tech had the best offense in the country last season, and they are seeing a number of starters from this past year's team be selected in the 2026 MLB Draft. The latest being shortstop Carson Kerce. Kerce has been selected No. 53 overall by the Arizona Diamondbacks, joining Vahn Lackey (No. 3 overall), Drew Burress (8th overall), and Jarren Advincula (No. 46 overall) as Yellow Jackets prospects who have been drafted.

What does Kerce bring to the pros?

For the Yellow Jackets this past season, Kerce slashed .384 BA/.473 OPB/.679 SLG with 91 hits (including 29 doubles, which is a new Georgia Tech record), 11 home runs, and 51 RBIs. Georgia Tech not only had the best offense in the country, but they also had one of the best in program history and college football history.

Not only were the 29 doubles that Kerce hit this season the best in program history, but they led the Power Four as well and his 4.52 WAR (wins above replacement) was 3rd in the country amongst shortstops and 19th overall in the country.

Kerce was a player who also continue to get better year-over-year during his time at Georgia Tech. During his freshman season in 2024, Kerce slashed .282 avg/.382 OBP/.366 SLG with two home runs and 25 RBIs. His sophomore season on the Flats led to improvement, with him slashing .308 avg/.407 OPB/.465 slg with four home runs and 40 RBIs.

Kerce was the leadoff man for this team and provided this team with solid defense as well. I have no doubt that he is going to make an impact at the next level, given enough time to develop. Like others that have already been drafted, Kerce showed major improvement in all facets of his game.

It should be noted that Kerce has more collegiate eligibility if he chooses not to sign with his team and return to Georgia Tech. The deadline for players to sign with their team is July 27th at 5:00 p.m. ET.

Kerce is not the first Georgia Tech player to be selected in today's draft. Vahn Lackey, Drew Burress, and Jarren Advincula have been selected and there are going to be more to come. Alex Hernandez, Kent Schmidt, Carson Ballard, Tate McKee, Dylan Loy and Porter Buursema are among the Georgia Tech draft prospects that are expected to be selected at some point this weekend.

Like Lackey, Kerce was a player who was not an immediate superstar when he arrived in Atlanta, but he left as one of the key players on one of the best teams in the country. He will look to bring that same approach at the next level.