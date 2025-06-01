Georgia Tech's Comeback Bid Falls Short vs Murray State and Now The Yellow Jackets Season Is On The Brink
Georgia Tech Baseball cannot afford to lose a game tomorrow. The reason being is that they were beaten 13-11 by Murray State tonight and now the season is on the brink for Danny Hall's team.
It was an up and down game in Oxford. Georgia Tech got up 3-0 then fell behind 5-3 just a half inning later. Starter Brady Jones and reliever Mason Patel could not handle the Racers lineup and Murray State quickly got up 10-3.
Nobody likes moral victories, but the Yellow Jackets did fight back. They had an unbelievable seven run 5th inning that tied the game, but they did not have enough left in the tank. MSU got just enough and won the game 13-11 to put them in the drivers seat to win the Oxford regional and advance in the NCAA Tournament.
While most of Georgia Tech's scoring was done in two innings, the offense had a solid night. They scored 11 runs on 10 hits and got big games from Vahn Lackey, Connor Shouse, and Kyle Lodise, who each had two hits tonight.
The pitching was the biggest problem. Jones started the game and lasted 0.2 IP and then Patel, who is one of the top relievers in the country, gave up four earned runs over three innings. Those two players combined gave up eight runs and it was pretty jarring to see how Murray State was able to hit the ball.
Now Georgia Tech will have to win three games to get to the super regionals. First, they will face Ole Miss in an elimination game tomorrow at 3:00 p.m. ET. Win that and they will move onto the regional final vs Murray State and they will have to beat the Racers twice if they want to move on. It is a tall task ahead.
Let's recap the night.
Here is how Georgia Tech is lining up tonight against Murray State:
1. CF Drew Burress
2.1B Kent Schmidt
3. SS Kyle Lodise
4. RF Alex Hernandez
5. C Vahn Lackey
6. LF Caleb Daniel
7. 3B Carson Kerce
8. 2B Will Baker
9. DH Drew Rogers
Brady Jones was on the mound today for Georgia Tech.
It was a quick start for the Yellow Jacket's offense.
Burress walked to lead off the inning and then Lodise followed it up with a one-out single to put runners on the corners. Lodise stole second and then Hernandez hit a sac fly to make it 1-0. An RBI single from Lackey pushed the score to 2-0. An error got another run across after Lackey stole second and it was all Georgia Tech in the top of the 1st. Kerce walked to put two runners on, but Baker struck to end the inning. Yellow Jackets led 3-0.
The good start did not last long at all.
A double and a walk put two runners on base and a two-out RBI single closed the lead to 3-1. Another two-out RBI single made it 3-2. Things got worse for Jones in the first inning. A 2-RBI single gave Murray State the lead 4-3. That was it for Jones and he was pulled for Mason Patel. Patel proceeded to give up a single and it was 5-3 Murray State. Patel got the last out but the Yellow Jackets were in a hole.
After a scoreless 2nd and 3rd, things got worse for Georgia Tech.
A walk and a single put two runners on base and then a three-run home run gave MSU an 8-3 lead. Patel was pulled from the game for Brett Barfield. Barfield gave up a home run in his first at-bat and that gave MSU a commanding 10-3 lead. It looked like Georgia Tech was going to get run out of the building.
The Yellow Jackets came alive in the 5th inning to make things interesting however.
After three straight scoreless innings, Georgia Tech trimmed the lead. Rogers got a leadoff double and Burress was HBP to put two runners on with no outs. After both runners advanced on a passed ball, Lodise brought one in with an RBI single to make it 10-4. An RBI single from Hernandez cut the lead to 10-5 and the Racers made a pitching change. Lackey was up to bat and blasted a huge three-run home run to cut the lead to 10-8. Daniel and Kerce walked to put two runners on with one out and Giesler came in to pinch-hit for Baker. Giesler hit a 2-RBI double to tie the game 10-10. Rogers flew out and Burress struck out to end the inning, but the game is now tied heading to the bottom of the 5th.
Porter Buursema came in to replace Barfield on the mound. He gave up a leadoff single and then a walk, prompting another change. Kayden Campbell came in to replace him, struck out the first batter, and then hit another to load the bases with one out. Campbell got a strikeout and a ground out to avoid any runs being scored and it was 10-10 going to the 6th.
Murray State got the lead back in the bottom of the 7th.
After striking out the leadoff batter, Campbell gave up his first run of the game with a solo home run to give MSU the lead 11-10. After walking the next batter, Campbell was replaced by Caden Spivey. Spivey gave up a single and then GT intentionally walked a batter to load the bases with one out. A sac fly pushed the lead to 12-10. He got the final out, but the Yellow Jackets now trailed.
Connor Shouse came in to pinch hit for Brosius and got a leadoff double and then Rogers singled to put runners on the corners with no outs. Burress struck out swinging on the next at bat, but Schmidt was HBP and the bases were loaded for Lodise. He reached on a fielder choice that scored Shouse, but Rogers was out at third and it was 12-11 with two outs. Hernandez struck out to end the inning and the Yellow Jackets trailed by one heading to the bottom of the 8th
Murray State got a leadoff home run to start the inning, but Spivey was able to get it to the 9th with Georgia Tech trailing by two.
After two quick outs to start the inning, Kerce drew a walk and then Shouse doubled to put two runners on with two outs. Rogers struck out to end the inning and Murray State won 13-11.
Now, Georgia Tech will look to stay alive tomorrow. The Yellow Jackets will face Ole Miss tomorrow at 3:00 and then the winner will face Murray State again in the regional finals, needing two wins to advance to the super regionals.
