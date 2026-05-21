How to Watch Georgia Tech Baseball vs. Virginia, 2026 ACC Tournament Quarterfinals

After having the first couple of rounds off due to winning the ACC regular season title, Georgia Tech Baseball is set to begin its quest to win its first ACC Tournament title since 2014. The Yellow Jackets are projected to be among the top three national seeds in the NCAA Tournament, and they could make a case for the No. 1 seed this week with a strong performance in Charlotte.

Their first opponent? The Virginia Cavaliers. This is going to be the first meeting between the two teams this season, and at one point, this would have been a top-ten matchup. Virginia was once ranked in the top ten, but they have not been playing well over the past month, but don't think they don't have the talent.

Here is how you can watch tomorrow's ACC quarterfinal's final as well as the pitching matchup:

Thursday – 11 AM

ACC Quarterfinals

TV: ACC Network

Tate McKee is going to be on the mound for Georgia Tech and John Paone is going to be on the mound for UVA.

Virginia is coming off a 6-4 win over Duke in the second round, and it was a need that the Cavaliers needed to get some much-needed momentum heading into tomorrow's matchup. To end the season, Virginia lost three straight ACC series. They were swept by Pittsburgh, lost to Cal, and lost their final series of the year against Louisville. The pitching has been really inconsistent for the Cavaliers, but Eric Becker, Joe Tiroly, Sam Harris, and Harrison Didawick are a really strong group of hitters that can take advantage of any poor pitching.

The Yellow Jackets have been playing like the best team in the country. Their offense continues to be the best in the country, but the pitching has been underrated nationally and McKee is coming off the best performance of his career last Thursday night against Boston College. He will have to be sharp tomorrow against the Cavaliers if Georgia Tech is going to advance.

If Georgia Tech wins tomorrow morning, the Yellow Jackets will advance to the ACC Tournament semifinals and face the winner of tomorrow's matchup between Miami and Boston College. Georgia Tech swept Boston College last weekend, but did not face Miami this season.

Georgia Tech is the better team and has been playing better baseball lately, but in a one game situation, Virginia has the talent to pull the upset if the Yellow Jackets don't play their best.