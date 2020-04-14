Georgia Tech SS Luke Waddell Recalls "Heartbreaking" Moment When Baseball Was Cancelled

The effects of the COVID-19 outbreak came in waves for student-athletes across the nation when scheduled seasons and tournaments suddenly went from being postponed to completely cancelled in a matter of moments. Conference basketball tournaments couldn't finish and national titles were never played. Spring sport seasons, such as baseball, were beginning to churn their wheels before being hit with the news they couldn't finish what they had started.

On March 12, 2020 the Yellow Jackets were preparing for a weekend series at Florida State. Everything started as normal routine, from loading the bus to having a scheduled departure. But for junior shortstop Luke Waddell - and team captain for Georgia Tech's baseball team - what went from being a typical day turned into a poignant moment of reality.

"When everything came out, a bunch of us were sitting there at lunch, the SEC had postponed their season until March 30th," Waddell said. "Then we went back to the field ready to get on the bus, and they were kind of telling us to wait and everything. That was the first little taste that the season might not turn out what it was. Coach (Danny Hall) kind of told us to just go home, that we'd know more in the new few next days. I think right when they cancelled that World Series was probably the real tell-tell. Because, we knew once the NCAA started making moves, that it might be the whole season is cancelled. Everyone kind of had a bad feeling, then once that World Series got cancelled, it all was happening."

The novel coronavirus caused a domino effect for collegiate winter/spring sports nationally. What turned into suspended seasons and solely cancelled sports-league national championships, abruptly led to cancelled seasons in the ACC as well as other conferences.

"It was just sad," Waddell said of the unfinished 2020 season. "You put in all this work all fall, and even in January and February, basically to just have your season cancelled. We had those four weeks, which were awesome, but it's disappointing and heartbreaking that we didn't get to finish the season out."

Before finishing the season 11-5 overall (2-1 ACC), the Jackets were building momentum after opening ACC action on a high note and snapping a Top 15 Auburn eight-game win streak.

"We were a really talented group," added Waddell. "We had a lot of young guys and a lot of upperclassmen who were good baseball players. I think after that Virginia Tech series, we got off on ACC play with a good start, I think we were just finding out who we were then and there. I think we could've been a really good team. Now, we'll just never know."

Waddell, who was drafted in the 32nd round of the 2019 MLB Draft, returned to Georgia Tech for another year. In a shortened season, Waddell was off to a solid start and finished with a .300 batting average and .419 on base percentage. According to Athlon Sports, he is considered a Top 50 college prospect for the upcoming MLB Draft.

"There's nothing much I can do about the season being cancelled," Waddell said when asked how the cancellations affect draft eligible players like himself. "I'm trying to stay in shape, hit in the yard as much as I can, keep my arm healthy. That stuff will kind of take care of itself I feel like. I'm not worried or thinking over it. Just trying to stay in shape and on top of my game as much as I can right now."

Two weeks ago, the NCAA granted spring-sport student-athletes an additional year of eligibility. The opportunity to allow student-athletes, particularly seniors, a second shot at a stolen season was considered the right move to Waddell.

"I think it's great. I think that's what should happen," Waddell said. "Especially for seniors who get another chance to finish their career. Four weeks is not that long of a season, so I think it's a great decision by the NCAA."

With the 2020 MLB Draft presumed to start mid-July and the possibility of it being reduced significantly to just five rounds, Waddell said he's not making plans yet for the future. Instead, he's taking things day by day.

"When stuff happens, it'll kind of happen when it happens," said Waddell. "I'm not too worried about that. Just trying to do what I can. Control what I can control."

