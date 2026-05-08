How to Watch Georgia Tech vs. Duke: Start Time, Channel, Starting Pitchers + Odds

After no midweek game, the No. 3 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets are back on the field for their final home ACC series of the season. Georgia Tech is getting closer to clinching a regular-season ACC title.

The Jackets have won 11 games against Top 15 teams (11-3) for the first time ever and are tied for second in the nation with 13 Quad 1 wins. Tech’s 13-5 record against Quad 1 teams is the highest win percentage in the nation among teams with at least 10 games played against Quad 1 opponents.

James Ramsey owns the best record by any first-year GT head coach through 47 games (39-8), three games better than the previous record holder, Danny Hall (36-11 in 1994).

The Jackets have swept three straight ACC Home series for the first time since 1997; they have never swept four straight ACC home series.

Drew Burress enters the weekend with 54 career home runs, the 4th most in program history and only three away from tying Jason Varitek’s record (57) set from 1991-94. He leads the ACC with 63 runs scored, bringing his career total to 213 runs, tied with Tony Plagman (2007-10) for the ninth most in program history.

Burress has landed himself on the program leaderboard in: slugging % (2nd – .721), HRs (4th – 54), doubles (8th – 56), runs (9th – 213), total bases (9th – 463), batting average (17th – 3.60) and RBI (19th – 174)

Game Information

Current Record: No. 3 Georgia Tech (39-8, 19-5 ACC) vs Duke (23-25, 9-16)

Where: Atlanta, Ga. (Mac Nease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler Stadium)

Dates and Times: Friday, May 8th at 7 p.m. ET | Saturday, May 9th at 3 p.m. ET | Sunday, May 10th at 1 p.m. ET

TV/Streaming: ACCNX

Radio: GT Gameday App, Play-by-Play: Colin Lacy

Expected Pitching Matchups for the Weekend

Friday – GT – RHP Tate McKee (7-1) vs. DU- RHP Peter Lemke (2-5)

Saturday – GT – TBA vs. DU- RHP Aidan Weaver (4-6)

Sunday – GT – RHP Jackson Blakely (5-1) vs. DU- RHP Andy Leon (2-3)

Odds via Fanduel Sportsbook

Georgia Tech is a heavy favorite tonight, as they are -1800 favorites to win this game while the Blue Devils are +800 to win tonight's game.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.