Three Thoughts On Georgia Tech's Weekend Sweep Against Duke

The final week of the regular season is here, and Georgia Tech Baseball continues to roll on through their schedule and sits at 42-8 overall this season and 22-5 in the ACC. The Yellow Jackets are coming off a sweep of the Duke Blue Devils, and games two and three came in mercy rule fashion after a close game one victory.

Here are three thoughts I have after Georgia Tech emphatic series sweep over Duke this weekend.

1. Pitching recovered and led the way in the wins in game two and three

After a shaky first game from starter Tate McKee and the bullpen, Georgia Tech's pitching settled in and only allowed three runs combined over the course of the final two games.

Looking at game three, Jackson Blakely continues to be arguably the Yellow Jackets best starter on the weekends. Blakely threw 5.1 innings, striking out seven and giving up one unearned run. Blakely's ERA is now 2.84 in 50.2 innings pitched and his rise has given Georgia Tech more belief that they can make a run to Omaha. Caden Gaudette and Cooper Underwood pitched well in the game three win.

The most impressive pitching performance came on Saturday from Carson Ballard. Ballard was making his second consecutive Saturday start and pitched five innings and struck out four batters.

The offense gets the headlines, but Georgia Tech needs its pitching to be consistent to win a national championship.

2. Yellow Jackets closing in on another regular season conference title

Georgia Tech has been in the drivers seat to win the ACC regular season title for pretty much the entire season and they are getting closer to claiming their second consecutive one.

The Yellow Jackets have lost only one ACC series all season (North Carolina) and Georgia Tech leads the Tar Heels by a couple of games headind into the final weekend of the regular season.

Georgia Tech has also already clinched a double bye in the ACC Tournament as well, along with the Tar Heels and they are going to be the heavy favorites in Charlotte next weekend.

3. Drew Burress is nearing history

Drew Burress is one of the best players to ever come through Georgia Tech and he is nearing history.

In the 5th inning on Sunday, Burress launced a three run home run that tied Jason Varitek's record for most home runs in program history. Burress is very likely to break that heading into the final weekend of the season and could even do it tomorrow against Mercer.

Burress has been awesome since the day he arrived at Georgia Tech and he could have a great moment this week if he can break the record, hopefully at home tomorrow in front of the Yellow Jackets fans.