Three Biggest Storylines for Georgia Tech Entering the ACC Tournament

The ACC Tournament is underway, but Georgia Tech Baseball is not going to be on the field for a couple more days. The Yellow Jackets won the ACC regular season championship and are the No. 1 seed heading into Charlotte.

So what are the biggest storylines for Georga Tech coming into the tournament?

1. Can Georgia Tech make a run for the No. 1 overall seed?

In the major field of 64 projections ahead of the conference tournaments, UCLA continues to be the pick for the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament. The Bruins are a fantastic team that has had a great season, but if there is one team that could catch them this week, it is the Yellow Jackets.

The metrics for both teams are very close coming into the week. What would it take for Georgia Tech to overtake them? I think they would have to win the tournament of course, something they could not do last season despite winning the regular season title, and they need to pick up some wins that would be impressive on their resume.

Facing Virginia in the quarterfinals, Miami or Boston College in the semifinals, and either North Carolina or Florida State in the championship game would give Georgia Tech three impressive wins to add to their already impressive resume.

Not only do they need to do that, but UCLA probably needs to see an early exit in the Big Ten Tournament this week.

Ultimately, Georgia Tech needs to just worry about winning, but if things fall their way this week, they could be the No. 1 team in the country.

2. Can they handle the status of favorites?

Georgia Tech has done a really good job with that this season, but it is going to get taken to another level when conference tournaments begin.

The Yellow Jackets came into this year with a lot of hype and expectations of getting to Omaha and the College World Series, and they responded by having one of the best offenses in recent memory and dominating the ACC. Can they continue that momentum and not fall flat this week when the pressure intensifies.

3. Pitching

Pitching has been a hot topic for years when it comes to Georgia Tech Baseball and their ability to make a deep run in the NCAA Tournament.

This past weekend against Boston College was encouraging, but the Yellow Jackets have struggled with giving up early runs in games and falling behind. It might be nitpicking, but things are going to be magnified when we reach this stage of the season and whether or not Georgia Tech is able to achieve its potential might depend on whether or not their pitching can hold up against some of the best offenses in the country.