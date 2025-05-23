How to Watch: No. 1 Georgia Tech Baseball vs No. 5 Clemson, ACC Tournament Semifinal
The first matchup of the ACC Tournament semifinals will be on Saturday afternoon.
Georgia Tech and Clemson are going to play for a spot in the ACC Championship after their respective wins today. The Yellow Jackets bats were strong today in the win over California in the quarterfinals while Clemson won a tight back and forth with NC State. The two teams are going to face each and if the earlier series in the season is any indication, it could be a classic.
Georgia Tech and Clemson played a tight three game series at the end of March, with the Tigers coming out on top. Clemson won 9-7 in game one before Georgia Tech blew them out 18-2 in the second game. The Yellow Jackets blew a late lead in the third game and lost 4-3. This time, a spot in the ACC Championship is on the line.
Here is how you can watch tomorrow's game:
No. 1 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (40-16) vs No. 5 Clemson Tigers (43-15)
DATE/TIME
• Saturday, May 24 at 1:00 p.m. EST ( ACC Network)
STADIUM
• Durham Bulls Athletic Park in Durham, North Carolina
TV/ONLINE
• Saturday's game will be on ACC Network and the Georgia Tech Gameday App.
The Yellow Jackets won the ACC regular season championship and earned a double-bye in the conference tournament this week. They won 10-3 against California in the quarterfinals yesterday, setting up a big semifinal matchup against Clemson on Saturday afternoon. The winner of that game will of course advance to the ACC Championship, but there could be more at stake. The Yellow Jackets have been right on the line of being chosen to host a regional and a win would be huge for their resume and could put them safely in the hosting field. A loss could drop them from hosting.
In the latest field of 64 projections from D1baseball, the Yellow Jackets are the No. 16 national seed and hosting a regional in Atlanta. The other teams in the regional include Florida, Oklahoma State, and Murray State.
Tomorrow is a big game and if the Yellow Jackets can defeat the Tigers, a regional should be locked up.
1st Round (Tuesday, May 20th)
Game 1: No. 9 Miami vs No. 16 Cal- Cal 12, Miami 2
Game 2: No. 12 Virginia Tech vs No. 13 Stanford- VT 7, Stanford 4
Game 3: No. 10 Louisville vs No. 15 Pitt- Pittsburgh 13, Louisville 11
Game 4: No. 11 Notre Dame vs No. 14 Boston College- BC 5, Notre Dame 4
2nd Round (Wednesday, May 21st)
Game 5: No. 16 Cal vs No. 8 Wake Forest- Cal 14, Wake 12
Game 6: No. 12 Virginia Tech vs No. 5 Clemson- Clemson 6, Virginia Tech 1
Game 7: No. 15 Pittsburgh vs No. 7 Duke- Duke 4, Pitt 3
Game 8: No. 14 Boston College vs No. 6 Virginia- Boston College 11, UVA 8
Quarterfinals (Thursday, May 22nd)
Game 9: No. 16 Cal vs No. 1 Georgia Tech- GT 10, Cal 3
Game 10: No. 5 Clemson vs No. 4 NC State- Clemson 7, NC State 6
Quarterfinals (Friday, May 23rd)
Game 11: No. 7 Duke vs No. 2 Florida State (3:00 p.m. ET)
Game 12: No. 15 Boston College vs No. 3 North Carolina (7:00 p.m. ET)
Semifinals (Saturday, May 24th)
Game 13: No. 1 Georgia Tech vs No, 5 Clemson- 1:00 p.m. ET