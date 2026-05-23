How to Watch No. 3 Georgia Tech vs. Miami: Start Time, Channel, and More

No.3 Georgia Tech heads into today's ACC Tournament semifinals matchup against Miami with hopes of making it to the ACC Tournament Championship. The Yellow Jackets secured a 16-10 quarterfinals win over Virginia on Thursday, while the Hurricanes defeated Stanford in the second round and fourth-seeded Boston College in the quarterfinals. The two teams did not meet in the regular season.

Game Information

Saturday, May 22nd – 11: 00 AM ET

ACC Semifinals

TV: ACC Network

Matchup

Through the first six innings of their quarterfinal game against Virginia on Thursday, Georgia Tech was not playing up to its standard. The Yellow Jackets were trailing 9-5 and in danger of losing in their first matchup of the tournament after finishing at the top of the ACC Standings.

Then they showed why they are considered one of the top teams in the country.

Georgia Tech proceeded to outscore UVA 11-1 from that point and put up a dominant 16-10 win. The bullpen was far from their best in that game, but the offense was strong and is still the best unit in the country.

But Miami is not going to be an easy opponent to overcome. The Hurricanes have talent, and if Georgia Tech does not play well, they could lose this game. Derek Williams is one of the top hitters in the ACC (.380 average with 15 home runs). Miami ranks 6th in the ACC in batting average, 8th in home runs, and third in hits. They are 8th in the AC in ERA and the most glaring statistic when you look at the Hurricanes is that they are last in the ACC in fielding with 84 errors. Could that be a key factor in this matchup?

It would be great for Georgia Tech to not get off to a poor start in this game and not fall behind like they did against UVA. If they do that against Miami, there is no guarantee that they are going to be able to come back as they did on Thursday. I am going to be keeping a close eye on the bullpen in today's game and see if they can bounce back after a poor game against the Cavaliers.

If Georgia Tech is able to win today, they will advance to the ACC Tournament Championship to face the winner of Pittsburgh-North Carolina, which will be played right after the Yellow Jackets and the Hurricanes. Georgia Tech beat the Panthers 2-1 in their series earlier this season, while North Carolina was the only ACC team to beat Georgia Tech in a series all season.