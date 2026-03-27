How to Watch No.3 Georgia Tech vs NC State: Game Preview, Starting Pitchers, and Start Time

Georgia Tech is back home after 17 days of being on the road and finishing with a 4-3 record while traveling. The offense for the Yellow Jackets has remained at a high level. They have one of the best offenses in the BBCOR era, with a batting average of .373 and an on-base percentage of .495. Georgia Tech has scored 288 runs through its first 24 games, which is the most runs in the 131-year history of the program.

Last time out, the Yellow Jackets defeated Pittsburgh 12-4 and scored an impressive six runs in the sixth inning. Jarren Advincula and Carson Kerce were dynamite against the Panthers in the final game of the series. Advincula went 3-5 with a double and an RBI, and Kerce was 3-4 with three hits, two RBIs, and a double. The offense once again couldn’t be stopped and dominated on the day. Kerce leads the nation with 16 doubles this season and has three more than the next closest player.

The offense has been so stellar for the Yellow Jackets that they have three players who are batting at least .420 this season. It is pretty impressive how good the offense has been in 2026 for Georgia Tech. This weekend will present a new challenge with NC State being the next opponent, who is 18-7 this season. The Wolfpack is on a current three-game losing streak.

Here is how you can watch the series this weekend:

Probable Starters

Friday – GT – RHP Tate McKee (3-0) vs. NCST – LHP Ryan Marohn (4-0)

Saturday – GT – TBA vs. NCST – RHP Jacob Dudan (4-1)

Sunday – GT – RHP Jackson Blakely (2-1) vs. TBA

Friday – 7 PM

Giveaway: GT License Plate Frame for first 1,000 fans | $3 Beer

TV: ACCNX | Watch Live

Play-by-Play: Andy Demetra

Analyst: Dusty Isaacs

Radio: GT Gameday App

Play-by-Play: Colin Lacy

Live Stats

Saturday – 7 PM

Giveaway: Buzz Chain for first 1,000 fans | $3 Beer | Signature Saturday

TV: ACC Network | Watch Live

Play-by-Play: Clay Matvick

Analyst: Devon Travis

Radio: GT Gameday App

Play-by-Play: Colin Lacy

Live Stats

Sunday – 3 PM

Kids Run The Bases | $3 Beer

TV: ACC Network | Watch Live

Play-by-Play: Clay Matvick

Analyst: Devon Travis

Radio: GT Gameday App

Play-by-Play: Colin Lacy

Analyst: Wiley Ballard

Live Stats

Georgia Tech looks to continue its hot start to the season and pick up its 20th win this weekend. The Yellow Jackets are 19-5 on the season.