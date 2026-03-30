Latest College Baseball Rankings: Where Is Georgia Tech After A 3-0 Week?

It was a 3-0 week for Georgia Tech and for that, they remain No. 3 in the latest college baseball rankings from D1Baseball.

The Yellow Jackets were fantastic in their three game sweep against previously ranked No. 14 NC State, winning two low scoring games and then erupting in game three for a 10-0 eight inning shutout of the Wolfpack. This was a great weekend for the Yellow Jackets pitching staff after they had struggled in the game three loss to Clemson, the midweek loss to Auburn, and two of the first three games against Pitt. This was the kind of series that they Yellow Jackets pitching staff needed and it happened just in time for another midweek game against Auburn.

UCLA and Texas are still the two teams that remain ahead of Georgia Tech in the rankings. The Bruins had a couple of surprise losses early, but have looked really strong over the past couple of weeks and are still the team to beat according to the rankings.

The ACC now boasts four teams in the top 10. Georgia Tech remains the highest ranked ACC team. North Carolina is at No. 6 in the country and they have looked really strong since losing their opening ACC series against Virginia. Florida State is at the top of the ACC Standings at 7-2 and they check in at No. 7 this week.

Virginia lost their first ACC series of the season this weekend on the road against Boston College, but they have an opportunity next weekend at home against the Seminoles. The Eagles have been the surprise team in the ACC this season and are the newest team that has entered the Top 25.

The upcoming week for Georgia Tech sees them host No. 18 Auburn and then going out West to face California for an ACC weekend series against the team that is last in the ACC Standings.

Tech has now swept four of its first seven series for the first time since 2011. The win against the Wolfpack brings GT’s ACC record to 9-3, the best through four series since starting 11-1 in 2011. The Jackets improve to 22-5, tied for the best 27-game record since 2010 (tied with 2025 and 2011). GT is now 16-2 at Mac Nease Baseball Park for the first time since 2013.

It was a great weekend for Georgia Tech and now that we are about to enter April, they will be looking to round into form.