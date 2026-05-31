LIVE Updates - Georgia Tech Baseball vs Oklahoma Sooners, Atlanta Regional Final Score
Pregame
Jackson Blakely is on the mound tonight for Georgia Tech and here is how the Yellow Jackets are going to line up:
1. SS Carson Kerce
2. CF Drew Burress
3. 2B Jarren Advincula
4. C Vahn Lackey
5. 3B Ryan Zuckerman
6. RF Alex Hernandez
7. 1B Kent Schmidt
8. LF Parker Brosius
9. DH Will Baker
With a win tonight, Georgia Tech will advance to its first Super Regional since 2006, where it would play the winner of the Lawrence, KS Regional. The Yellow Jackets have been dominant so far this tournament and will look to put the finishing touches on an impressive weekend.
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Jackson Caudell has been a publisher at the On SI network for four years and has extensive knowledge covering college athletics and the NBA. Jackson is also the co-host of the Bleav in Georgia Tech podcast, and he loves to bring thoughtful analysis and comprehensive coverage to everything that he does. Find him on X @jacksoncaudellFollow jacksoncaudell