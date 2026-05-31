Georgia Tech Defeats Oklahoma and Moves Closer To First Super Regional Appearance Since 2006

One more win and Georgia Tech is going to be playing in its first super regional since 2006.

The Yellow Jackets had to battle Oklahoma and a brief weather delay, but the end result was a win, and now Georgia Tech has a very clear path to getting to the next round.

Not only is Georgia Tech closer to the Super Regionals, but this was the Yellow Jackets' 50th win of the season.

In recent years, this has been the kind of game that Georgia Tech has not been able to win. Last year, they defeated Western Kentucky in the opening game of the Oxford Regional, but lost the second game to Murray State and then had their season end the next day.

This time was different though.

Armed with a very fresh Tate McKee, a prepared bullpen, and one of the best offenses that college baseball has ever seen, Georgia Tech is getting closer and closer to Omaha.

It was not quite the dominant effort that Georgia Tech put forth yesterday, which was to be expected given the quality of team that Oklahoma has, but the Yellow Jackets left no doubt as to who the better team was.

It was close early and then Georgia Tech muscled their way past the Sooners.

After a scoreless pair of frames from McKee, Parker Brosius gave Georgia Tech its first lead of the game with a 2-run blast to make it 2-0. Brosius has been on a tear in the month of May, and he is taking this historic offense to another level with how well he is playing.

Oklahoma got a run off an error to cut the score to 2-1, but Georgia Tech would respond quickly in the 4th with a solo home run from Vahn Lackey to make it 3-1. Lackey has continued to look like a top prospect for the upcoming MLB Draft and should be in the mix for the No. 1 overall pick.

The Sooners were not going to go quietly though.

A pair of solo home runs, one in the 5th and one in the 6th, tied the game, but the Yellow Jackets stayed calm and gave their response soon.

Brosius continued to do heroic things for Georgia Tech in the 6th. A leadoff single from Zuckerman gave him a chance to give Georgia Tech the lead and he did with a two-run shot that put Georgia Tech ahead for good.

Caden Gaudette would replace McKee in the 7th and pitched a scoreless inning. Gaudette and Dylan Loy were the two arms that Georgia Tech used tonight out of the bullpen and they did not allow a run in three innings.

Four runs from the offense in the 7th slammed the door shut on the Sooners hopes of winning this game.

Now, James Ramsey and his team are going to be waiting to either face the Sooners once again or The Citadel. The Bulldogs were able to defeat UIC in extra innings in the elimination game earlier on Saturday.

This was another very strong performance from Georgia Tech, and they have arguably been the top team in the tournament so far. They are outscoring teams 31-8 through the first two games, and they head into Sunday needing just one win. They are going to have an array of pitchers at their disposal as well. I would expect to see Jackson Blakely get the start tomorrow while the Yellow Jackets still have not used Mason Patel, Justin Shadek, or Brett Barfield out of the pen so far.