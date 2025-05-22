LIVE Updates - Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs California Baseball, ACC Quarterfinals Score
The ACC Baseball Tournament Quarterfinals begin today and they will start with No. 1 seed Georgia Tech facing No. 16 seed California. Cal came into the tournament as the lowest seed in the conference, but they have upset Miami and Wake Forest to get to the quarterfinals against Danny Hall and the Yellow Jackets. The two teams faced each other earlier this season and the result was a sweep by Georgia Tech. The winner will advance to the semifinals and face the winner of tonight's game between NC State and Clemson. Georgia Tech is fighting to be a regional host next week and could use a win here.
Here is how Georgia Tech is lining up today:
1. CF Drew Burress
2.1B Kent Schmidt
3. SS Kyle Lodise
4. RF Alex Hernandez
5. C Vahn Lackey
6. LF Caleb Daniel
7. 3B Carson Kerce
8. 2B Will Baker
9. DH Drew Rogers
Tate McKee is on the mound today for Georgia Tech
Top of the 1st
McKee pitches a scoreless 1-2-3 inning. Game is tied 0-0 heading to the bottom of the 1st
Bottom of the 1st
A solo home run from Burress gives Georgia Tech a 1-0 lead. A single from Schmidt and then a 2-run home run from Lodise made it 3-0 Yellow Jackets and a single out had not been recorded yet. Hernandez struck out and Lackey grounded out, but then Daniel came to the plate and blasted a two out, solo home run to make it 4-0 Georgia Tech. Cal could not afford to waste another second and made a quick pitching change. Kerce struck out to end the inning, but three home runs gave Georgia Tech a 4-0 lead going to the 2nd
Top of the 2nd
Cal gets a leadoff single, but no other hits or runs. GT leads 4-0 heading to the bottom of the 2nd
Bottom of the 2nd
Burress draws a walk and Schmidt singles to put runners on the corners with two outs, but the Yellow Jackets fail to score. GT leads 4-0 heading to the 3rd