LIVE Updates - No. 4 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs No. 11 Clemson Baseball Game Three Score

Bottom of the 1st

Top of the 1st

Advincula gets a two out single, but no runs for GT. Game is tied 0-0 heading to the bottom of the 1st

Pregame

Jackson Blakely is on the mound for the Yellow Jackets today. Here is how Georgia Tech is lining up for game three this afternoon:

1. CF Drew Burress

2. LF Alex Hernandez

3. 2B Jarren Advincula

4. C Vahn Lackey

5. DH Kent Schmidt

6. 3B Ryan Zuckerman

7. DH Will Baker

8. LF Caleb Daniel

9. SS Carson Kerce

The Yellow Jackets are going for the sweep today against their rivals. They have outscored Clemson 19-3 in the first two games and have outscored their opponents 33-3 this week. With a win, Georgia Tech would move to 18-2 and 5-1 in the ACC.