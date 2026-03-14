LIVE Updates - No. 4 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs No. 11 Clemson Baseball Game Three Score
Bottom of the 1st
Top of the 1st
Advincula gets a two out single, but no runs for GT. Game is tied 0-0 heading to the bottom of the 1st
Pregame
Jackson Blakely is on the mound for the Yellow Jackets today. Here is how Georgia Tech is lining up for game three this afternoon:
1. CF Drew Burress
2. LF Alex Hernandez
3. 2B Jarren Advincula
4. C Vahn Lackey
5. DH Kent Schmidt
6. 3B Ryan Zuckerman
7. DH Will Baker
8. LF Caleb Daniel
9. SS Carson Kerce
The Yellow Jackets are going for the sweep today against their rivals. They have outscored Clemson 19-3 in the first two games and have outscored their opponents 33-3 this week. With a win, Georgia Tech would move to 18-2 and 5-1 in the ACC.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Jackson Caudell has been covering Georgia Tech Athletics For On SI since March 2022 and the Atlanta Hawks for On SI since October 2023. Jackson is also the co-host of the Bleav in Georgia Tech podcast and he loves to bring thoughtful analysis and comprehensive coverage to everything that he does. Find him on X @jacksoncaudellFollow jacksoncaudell