LIVE Updates - Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs Clemson Baseball, ACC Semifinal Score
The ACC Tournament Semifinals begin today and first up is a big clash between No. 1 seed Georgia Tech and No. 5 seed Clemson. Georgia Tech and Clemson played a tight three game series at the end of March, with the Tigers coming out on top. Clemson won 9-7 in game one before Georgia Tech blew them out 18-2 in the second game. The Yellow Jackets blew a late lead in the third game and lost 4-3. This time, a spot in the ACC Championship is on the line.
Here is how the Yellow Jackets are lining up today:
1. CF Drew Burress
2.1B Kent Schmidt
3. SS Kyle Lodise
4. RF Alex Hernandez
5. C Vahn Lackey
6. LF Caleb Daniel
7. 3B Carson Kerce
8. 2B Will Baker
9. DH Drew Rogers
Brady Jones is on the mound today for Georgia Tech
Top of the 1st
Jones walked a batter and hit another to put two runners on with two outs, but his second strikeout of the inning kept the game tied going to the bottom of the 1st
Bottom of the 1st
Burress walked, but was out then out at second on a fielders choice that put Schmidt on first. Lodise singled to put two runners on and then Hernandez reached on a fielders choice that scored Schmidt, while Lodise was out at third. An RBI single from Lackey made it 2-0 and then Lackey advanced to second on a wild pitch. Daniel struck out to end the inning, but the Yellow Jackets got the lead.
Top of the 2nd
Jones pitched a scoreless 1-2-3 inning. GT leads 2-0 heading to the bottom of the inning.