LIVE Updates - Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs Mercer Baseball Score

Georgia Tech looks to bounce back from their series loss to Clemson by taking down Mercer at home tonight

Jackson Caudell

Georgia Tech is back on the field tonight for the first time since their hard fought series against Clemson. The Yellow Jackets had a chance to take the series vs the Tigers, but lost game one and game three by a combined three runs, but they are looking to put that behind them. Tonight, they have another midweek matchup against an in-state opponent, the Mercer Bears, who are 19-10 coming into tonight's game.

Here is how Georgia Tech is lining up for game three:

1. SS Kyle Lodise

2. CF Drew Burress

3. LF Caleb Daniel

4. 1B Alex Hernandez

5. 2B Carson Kerce

6. C Vahn Lackey

7.1B John Giesler

8. DH Connor Shouse

9. RF Parker Brosius

Sam Swygert is on the mound for the Yellow Jackets tonight.

Top of the 1st

Swygert allows one single, but has an otherwise easy inning. Game is 0-0 going to the bottom of the inning.

Bottom of the 1st

It was a fast start for Georgia Tech in the 1st. A leadoff double from Lodise and then a walk from Burress put two runners on. Daniel got an RBI double to give GT a 1-0 lead and then the Bears went ahead and made a pitching change. Hernandez walked to load the bases and then Kerce drew a bases loaded walk to make it 2-0. Lackey scored on an error to push the lead to 3-0, then Mercer got an out when Giesler flew out. Shouse reached on a fielder's choice to make it 4-0. Brosius drew a two-out walk to load the bases, which brought up Lodise for his second at bat of the inning. Lodise hit a 3-RBI triple to make it 7-0., then scored on a wild pitch. Burress grounded out to end the inning, but Georgia Tech blew the game open in the opening inning.

Top of the 2nd

Easy 1-2-3 inning for Swygert. GT leads 8-0 going to the bottom of the inning

Bottom of the 2nd

