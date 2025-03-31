Georgia Tech's Tonie Morgan Enters The Transfer Portal
On the day that Georgia Tech head coach Nell Fortner announced that she is retiring, on of the Yellow Jackets' best players entered the transfer portal. Earlier today, Tonie Morgan announced that she will enter the transfer portal as a grad transfer.
Morgan, a standout right-hander, enjoyed a milestone-filled season as a key player for the eighth-ranked team in the ACC. She emerged as the second-leading scorer for the 2024-25 season, averaging 13.7 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 5.6 assists per game. During her third season in McCamish Pavilion, Morgan achieved two major career accomplishments: she joined the prestigious 1,000-point club with an impressive 28-point performance against Virginia Tech and became the fifth all-time assist leader in school history.
Morgan's season-high game came earlier this month against Stanford, where she dazzled with 31 points on 12-of-20 shooting in 32 minutes. Her remarkable on-court performance earned her Second Team All-ACC honors for the season. Across her three years at the university, Morgan has been a consistent presence in the starting lineup. As a freshman, she made an immediate impact, earning multiple ACC Freshman of the Week awards.
Amidst the roster turnover with Morgan, she is now the seventh member of the team to enter his name into the transfer portal.
The 2022 guard Morgan played her high school ball in Florida at Florida State University Schools, where she was a highly touted recruit. In the winter of 2022, Morgan signed with Georgia Tech over competing schools: North Carolina, NC State, Oregon, Ole Miss, Kentucky, Florida, and Florida State. In her senior year she earned the title of region 3A player of the year, and was also invited to Team USA trials and was nominated for a McDonald's All-American game.
In six seasons at Georgia Tech, Fortner led the Yellow Jackets to a 110-75 (.595) record and postseason berths four times in five opportunities (the Jackets were also in line for a postseason appearance in 2019-20 before the NCAA Tournament was canceled due to Covid-19). The Jackets’ success under Fortner included three NCAA Tournaments (2021, 2022 and 2025) and 20-win seasons in 2019-20 (20-11), 2021-22 (21-11) and 2024-25 (22-11). During the Covid-shortened 2020-21 season, Fortner led the Jackets to a 17-9 overall record, a third-place finish in the ACC and only the second Sweet 16 in program history.
She was named ACC Coach of the Year in 2020-21, which gave her the honor in three different major conferences, as she was previously named Coach of the Year in the Big Ten (1996-97- Purdue) and the Southeastern Conference (2008-09 – Auburn).
Also under Fortner’s direction, Georgia Tech put together some of the program’s all-time best recruiting classes, including the 2024 class, which was ranked No. 12 nationally by ESPN.
Fortner closes her legendary coaching career with a 272-192 (.586) record in 15 seasons as a college head coach and a remarkable 415-262 (.613) record as a head coach at the collegiate, professional, and international levels.
Additional Links
Georgia Tech Women's Basketball Coach Nell Fortner Announces She Is Retiring
Georgia Tech RB Anthony Carrie Will Enter The Transfer Portal