LIVE Updates - Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs Murray State Baseball, Oxford Regional Score
The Oxford Regional is rolling along today and in the winners bracket game is set for this evening between Georgia Tech and Murray State. In the elimination game earlier today, Ole Miss was able to defeat Western Kentucky and survive until Sunday and will now await the loser of tonights game.
Whoever can win this game tonight is going to have a massive advantage heading into tomorrow's regional final and they will be the favorite to advance to the super regional.
Here is how Georgia Tech is lining up tonight against Murray State:
1. CF Drew Burress
2.1B Kent Schmidt
3. SS Kyle Lodise
4. RF Alex Hernandez
5. C Vahn Lackey
6. LF Caleb Daniel
7. 3B Carson Kerce
8. 2B Will Baker
9. DH Drew Rogers
Brady Jones is on the mound today for Georgia Tech.
Top of the 1st
