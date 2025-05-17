All Yellow Jackets

LIVE Updates - Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs No.20 Duke Baseball, Game Three Score

Jackson Caudell

Georgia Tech faces Duke in game three today
Georgia Tech faces Duke in game three today / Georgia Tech Athletic

The final day of the regular season is here and Georgia Tech is aiming to win the series against No. 20 Duke to finish things off as they head into the ACC Tournament. After winning a thriller on Thursday night, Georgia Tech was humbled by Duke last night in a lopsided loss. Can they bounce back and get the win? Georgia Tech has dreams of hosting a regional and may need a win here today to keep that alive.

Here is how Georgia Tech is lining up for game three tonight:

1. CF Drew Burress

2.1B Kent Schmidt

3. SS Kyle Lodise

4. RF Alex Hernandez

5. C Vahn Lackey

6. LF Caleb Daniel

7. 3B Carson Kerce

8. 2B Will Baker

9. DH Drew Rogers

Brady Jones is on the mound today for Georgia Tech

Top of the 1st

Burress was hit by a pitch and then advanced to second before he was brought in by Schmidt to make it 1-0. It was the only run of the inning, but Georgia Tech is on the board.

Bottom of the 1st

Jones hit one batter and gave up a single, but no runs. GT leads 1-0 heading to the 2nd

Top of the 2nd

Georgia Tech gets a single from Daniel, but no runs. They lead 1-0 going to the bottom of the 2nd

Bottom of the 2nd

A sac fly scored the first run for Duke and it is 1-1 heading to the top of the 3rd

Top of the 3rd

Schmidt reached first, but no runs for GT. Game is tied 1-1 heading to the bottom of the 3rd

Bottom of the 3rd

Jones walks one batter, but no hits or runs for the Blue Devils. Game is tied 1-1 heading to the 4th

Top of the 4th

A pair of singles from Hernandez and Lackey put two runners on and then a 2-RBI double from Kerce gave Georgia Tech a 3-1 lead. Baker flew out and Rogers struck out to end the inning, but the Yellow Jackets are back in front

Bottom of the 4th

A leadoff home run cut the lead to 3-2, but Jones gets three straight outs after. GT leads 3-2 heading to the 5th

Top of the 5th

Hernandez and Lackey singled to put two runners on base and then a sac fly from Lodise got the lead to 4-2 and that is the lead heading to the bottom of the 5th

Bottom of the 5th

Garcia doubles, but Duke gets no runs in the 5th. GT leads 4-2 heading to the 6th

Top of the 6th

