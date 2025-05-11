All Yellow Jackets

LIVE Updates - Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs No.20 Louisville Baseball, Game Three Score

After evening up the series, can Georgia Tech get the game three win against the Cardinals?

Jackson Caudell

LIVE Updates - Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs No.20 Louisville Baseball, Game Three Score
LIVE Updates - Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs No.20 Louisville Baseball, Game Three Score / Georgia Tech Athletic

Georgia Tech evened up the series this morning behind a brilliant performance from pitcher Brady Jones, who only allowed one hit in a 6-0 game two win vs Louisville. Now, the series will be decided with the second game of the double-header.

Here is how Georgia Tech is lining up for game three:

1. 1B Kent Schmidt

2.CF Drew Burress

3. SS Kyle Lodise

4. RF Alex Hernandez

5. LF Caleb Daniel

6. C Vahn Lackey

7. 2B Will Baker

8. 3B Carson Kerce

9. DH Drew Rogers

Top of the 1st

Additional Links

Georgia Tech Makes The Final Four For Three Star OL Zykie Helton

ACC Quarterback Rankings: 247Sports Has Haynes King As A Top Four QB In The ACC Entering 2025

Four Star Georgia Tech WR Target Has Been A Terror In Spring Practice. Will Visit The Yellow Jackets On June 6th

Published
Jackson Caudell
JACKSON CAUDELL

Jackson Caudell has been covering Georgia Tech Athletics For On SI since March 2022 and the Atlanta Hawks for On SI since October 2023. Jackson is also the co-host of the Bleav in Georgia Tech podcast and he loves to bring thoughtful analysis and comprehensive coverage to everything that he does. Find him on X @jacksoncaudell

Home/Baseball