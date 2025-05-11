LIVE Updates - Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs No.20 Louisville Baseball, Game Three Score
After evening up the series, can Georgia Tech get the game three win against the Cardinals?
Georgia Tech evened up the series this morning behind a brilliant performance from pitcher Brady Jones, who only allowed one hit in a 6-0 game two win vs Louisville. Now, the series will be decided with the second game of the double-header.
Here is how Georgia Tech is lining up for game three:
1. 1B Kent Schmidt
2.CF Drew Burress
3. SS Kyle Lodise
4. RF Alex Hernandez
5. LF Caleb Daniel
6. C Vahn Lackey
7. 2B Will Baker
8. 3B Carson Kerce
9. DH Drew Rogers
Top of the 1st
