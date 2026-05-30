LIVE Updates - Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs Oklahoma Baseball, Atlanta Regional Score
Pregame
Tate McKee is on the mound tonight for Georgia Tech, and here is how the Yellow Jackets are lining up:
1. SS Carson Kerce
2. CF Drew Burress
3. 2B Jarren Advincula
4. C Vahn Lackey
5. 3B Ryan Zuckerman
6. RF Alex Hernandez
7. 1B Kent Schmidt
8. LF Parker Brosius
9. DH Will Baker
The winner of this game is going to advance to the regional final, while the loser is going to face the Citadel tomorrow in an elimination game. The Yellow Jackets have not started a regional 2-0 since 2010.
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Jackson Caudell has been a publisher at the On SI network for four years and has extensive knowledge covering college athletics and the NBA. Jackson is also the co-host of the Bleav in Georgia Tech podcast, and he loves to bring thoughtful analysis and comprehensive coverage to everything that he does. Find him on X @jacksoncaudellFollow jacksoncaudell