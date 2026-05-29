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Georgia Tech Baseball Regional Central: Starting Pitchers, Lineups, Everything You Need to Know

Here is all the information that you need for Georgia Tech Baseball and the upcoming Atlanta Regional
Jackson Caudell|
Georgia Tech is ready for the Atlanta Regional this weekend
Georgia Tech is ready for the Atlanta Regional this weekend | Georgia Tech Athletic

The 2026 NCAA Baseball Tournament begins tomorrow, and Georgia Tech is entering the tournament as the No. 2 overall seed and is hosting a regional for the first time since 2019.

In just his first season, James Ramsey has guided Georgia Tech to one of the best regular seasons in program history. Armed with one of the best offenses in recent memory, the Yellow Jackets are one of the favorites to win the College World Series.

Scores

Friday, May 29

  • Game 1: Georgia Tech vs. UIC, 12:00 p.m. ET (ACC Network)
  • Game 2: Oklahoma vs. The Citadel, 5:00 p.m. ET (ESPN+)

Saturday, May 30

  • Game 3: Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2
  • Game 4: Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2

Sunday, May 31

  • Game 5: Loser of Game 4 vs. Winner of Game 3
    Game 6: Winner of Game 4 vs. Winner of Game 5 (potential elimination game)

Monday, June 1

  • Game 7: Rematch of Game 6 (if necessary)

Bracket

  • Game 1: Georgia Tech vs. UIC
  • Game 2: Oklahoma vs. The Citadel
  • Game 3: Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2
  • Game 4: Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2
  • Game 5: Loser of Game 4 vs. Winner of Game 3
  • Game 6: Winner of Game 4 vs. Winner of Game 5
  • Game 7 (if necessary): Rematch of Game 6

Opponents

  • Oklahoma (32-21)
  • The Citadel (35-24)
  • UIC (27-27-1)

Coverage Links

Pitching Rotation

Carson Ballard is going to be getting the start for the Yellow Jackets on Friday against UIC. Whether or not Georgia Tech wins, I would expect to see Tate McKee on the mound for game two and Jackson Blakely on the mound for Georgia Tech in game three.

If Georgia Tech does not go 3-0 this weekend and has to play extra games, Cooper Underwood and Dimitri Angelakos are two candidates to start that game, but it would really be up in the air for the Yellow Jackets.

Projected Starting Lineup

1. SS Carson Kerce

2. CF Drew Burress

3. 2B Jarren Advincula

4. C Vahn Lackey

5. 3B Ryan Zuckerman

6. 1B Kent Schmidt

7. RF Alex Hernandez

8. DH Will Baker

9. LF Parker Brosius

Path To The College World Series

If Georgia Tech makes it out of a regional for the first time since 2006, they will host the winner of the Lawrence Regional next weekend. Kansas is the host and the regional consists of Arkansas, Missouri State, and Northeastern.

If the Yellow Jackets make it to the super regionals, it will be a best of three series and the winner of the series clinches a spot in Omaha.

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Jackson Caudell
JACKSON CAUDELL

Jackson Caudell has been a publisher at the On SI network for four years and has extensive knowledge covering college athletics and the NBA. Jackson is also the co-host of the Bleav in Georgia Tech podcast, and he loves to bring thoughtful analysis and comprehensive coverage to everything that he does. Find him on X @jacksoncaudell

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