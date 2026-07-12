Tampa Bay Rays Select Georgia Tech's Tate McKee in 10th Round of 2026 MLB Draft

Georgia Tech's top pitcher from the 2026 season is now an MLB Draft pick. Tate McKee was the Yellow Jackets ace this past season, taking a big leap forward during his junior season and he has now been selected in the draft. McKee was selected by the Tampa Bay Rays with the 293rd pick in the 10th round. McKee is the 7th Yellow Jacket to be selected, joining Vahn Lackey, Drew Burress, Jarren Advincula, Carson Kerce, Alex Hernandez, and Parker Brosius.

Tate to Tampa!



The @RaysBaseball have selected @TateMckee1 in the 10th round of the MLB Draft!!#StingEm🐝 pic.twitter.com/dVYfIUnMoq — Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) July 12, 2026

McKee as a prospect

May 30, 2025; Oxford, MS, USA; Georgia Tech Yellowjackets starting pitcher Tate McKee (22) pitches during the first inning against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I will note that McKee has more eligibility to return to Georgia Tech if he elects to not sign his deal after being drafted by his new team. The deadline for players to sign their deal is July 27th at 5:00 p.m. ET.

McKee was the Yellow Jackets' Friday starter this season and finished with a 9-2 record in 17 appearances (16 starts), finishing with a career best 4.15 ERA in 78 IP. He struck out a career high 99 batters and gave up a career low .241 average, while also having a career-high 29% strikeout percentage and an 11.5% walk percentage.

McKee began his career as a relief pitcher for the Yellow Jackets before transforming into a reliable starter. In 2024, McKee finished with a 4-5 record in 18 appearances, including eight starts, and posting 7.28 ERA in 47.0 IP and collecting one save. He also had 61 strikeouts to go along with 28 walks.

During the 2025 season, McKee finished with an 8-3 record in 16 appearances (all starts) and posting a 4.83 ERA in a career high 80 IP, as well as finishing with 83 strikeouts and 38 walks.

Like some of the other Georgia Tech prospects that have already been drafted, McKee saw gradual improvement while a member of the program, starting under Danny Hall and then continuing under James Ramsey. From starting as a member of the bullpen to becoming a reliable Friday starter, McKee showed a lot of growth during his time in Atlanta and if he elects to stay in the major leagues, he is going to be missed by the program.

McKee joins other Yellow Jackets that have already drafted including Vahn Lackey, Drew Burress, Jarren Advincula and others. Lackey and Burress became the first first-round selections for Georgia Tech since Kevin Parada was picked No. 11 overall by the New York Mets.

I think that McKee has the right stuff to become a starter one day in the Major Leagues, or at least be a reliable bullpen arm. He has progressed in each season at Georgia Tech and I see no reason as to why he can't do that at the next level.