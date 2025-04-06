LIVE Updates - Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs Stanford Baseball, Game Three Score
After a late inning explosion from the offense last night, Georgia Tech is up 2-0 on Stanford in their weekend series and the Yellow Jackets are going for the sweep today. This would be the second ACC sweep of the season for Georgia Tech and give them their 26th win of the season.
Here is how Georgia Tech is lining up for Game 3:
1. SS Kyle Lodise
2. CF Drew Burress
3. LF Caleb Daniel
4. 2B Alex Hernandez
5. 3B Carson Kerce
6. C Vahn Lackey
7. DH Tyler Neises
8. 1B John Giesler
9. RF Parker Brosius
Caden Spivey is on the mound for the Yellow Jackets tonight.
Top of the 1st
Lodise had a leadoff double to start the game and then Daniel brought him home on a sac fly. Georgia Tech leads 1-0 going to the bottom of the inning
Bottom of the 1st
Spivey allows one single, but that is all. GT leads 1-0 going to the 2nd
Top of the 2nd
Lackey flew out to start the inning, but Neises drew a walk and stole second. He scored on an error that got Giesler on base to make it 2-0. Brosius lined out and then Lodise hit a 2-run home run to make it 4-0.
Bottom of the 2nd
A pair of singles started the inning for Stanford and while Georgia Tech got them to ground into a double play, they scored a run to cut the lead to 4-1. Spivey got out of the inning, but Stanford is on the board
