All Yellow Jackets

LIVE Updates - Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs Stanford Baseball, Game Two Score

Georgia Tech is going for the series win this afternoon against the Cardinal after their 8-6 win last night

Jackson Caudell

LIVE Updates - Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs Stanford Baseball, Game Two Score
LIVE Updates - Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs Stanford Baseball, Game Two Score / Georgia Tech Athletic

After getting an 8-6 win in game one last night, Georgia Tech is going for the series win out West. The Yellow Jackets are off to their best start since 2010 and they look to continue the momentum today.

Here is how Georgia Tech is lining up for game one:

1. SS Kyle Lodise

2. CF Drew Burress

3. LF Caleb Daniel

4. 2B Alex Hernandez

5. 3B Carson Kerce

6. C Vahn Lackey

7. DH Connor Shouse

8. 1B John Giesler

9. RF Parker Brosius

Brady Jones is on the mound for the Yellow Jackets tonight

Top of the 1st

A 1-2-3 inning to start things off for GT. 0-0 going to the bottom of the inning.

Bottom of the 1st

Jones gives up a single, but no runs allowed. Game is tied 0-0 going to the 2nd.

Top of the 2nd

Hernandez hit a leadoff single to start things off, but nothing came after it. Game is 0-0 going to the bottom of the inning

Bottom of the 2nd

Jones allowed one single, but no runs. Game is tied 0-0 going to the 3rd inning.

Top of the 3rd

Giesler got a leadoff double and then he advanced to third after Brosus flew out. A sac fly from Lodise scored the first run of the inning and the Yellow Jackets have a 1-0 lead going to the bottom of the 3rd.

Bottom of the 3rd

Top of the 4th

Bottom of the 4th

Top of the 5th

Bottom of the 5th

Top of the 6th

Bottom of the 6th

Top of the 7th

Bottom of the 7th

Top of the 8th

Bottom of the 8th

Top of the 9th

Bottom of the 9th

Additional Links

Former Georgia Tech Point Guard Nait George Reveals Transfer Decision

ESPN Names Georgia Tech OC Buster Faulkner One Of College Football's Next Big-Time Coaches

Bleav Georgia Tech: Danny Hall and Nell Fortner's Retirements, Transfer Portal News, and Spring Football

Published |Modified
Jackson Caudell
JACKSON CAUDELL

Jackson Caudell has been covering Georgia Tech Athletics For On SI since March 2022 and the Atlanta Hawks for On SI since October 2023. Jackson is also the co-host of the Bleav in Georgia Tech podcast and he loves to bring thoughtful analysis and comprehensive coverage to everything that he does. Find him on X @jacksoncaudell

Home/Baseball