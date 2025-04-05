LIVE Updates - Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs Stanford Baseball, Game Two Score
After getting an 8-6 win in game one last night, Georgia Tech is going for the series win out West. The Yellow Jackets are off to their best start since 2010 and they look to continue the momentum today.
Here is how Georgia Tech is lining up for game one:
1. SS Kyle Lodise
2. CF Drew Burress
3. LF Caleb Daniel
4. 2B Alex Hernandez
5. 3B Carson Kerce
6. C Vahn Lackey
7. DH Connor Shouse
8. 1B John Giesler
9. RF Parker Brosius
Brady Jones is on the mound for the Yellow Jackets tonight
Top of the 1st
A 1-2-3 inning to start things off for GT. 0-0 going to the bottom of the inning.
Bottom of the 1st
Jones gives up a single, but no runs allowed. Game is tied 0-0 going to the 2nd.
Top of the 2nd
Hernandez hit a leadoff single to start things off, but nothing came after it. Game is 0-0 going to the bottom of the inning
Bottom of the 2nd
Jones allowed one single, but no runs. Game is tied 0-0 going to the 3rd inning.
Top of the 3rd
Giesler got a leadoff double and then he advanced to third after Brosus flew out. A sac fly from Lodise scored the first run of the inning and the Yellow Jackets have a 1-0 lead going to the bottom of the 3rd.
Bottom of the 3rd
Top of the 4th
Bottom of the 4th
Top of the 5th
Bottom of the 5th
Top of the 6th
Bottom of the 6th
Top of the 7th
Bottom of the 7th
Top of the 8th
Bottom of the 8th
Top of the 9th
Bottom of the 9th
