Bleav Georgia Tech: Danny Hall and Nell Fortner's Retirements, Transfer Portal News, and Spring Football
It has been a busy couple of weeks for Georgia Tech.
The Yellow Jackets saw longtime baseball coach Danny announce that he was stepping away at the end of the season, women's basketball coach Nell Fortner announced her retirement, more basketball players entered the transfer portal, and spring football continues to roll on.
On the latest episode of Bleav Georgia Tech, RJ and Jackson breakdown everything that has been going on with Georgia Tech and what to expect next.
Prior to his arrival at Tech in 1994, Hall was the head coach at Kent State for six seasons (1988-93), where he led the Golden Flashes to four seasons with at least 30 wins, two 40-win campaigns and a pair of Mid-American Conference championships and NCAA Tournament berths. He was named the MAC Coach of the Year in 1992 and ’93.
He has compiled a gaudy 1,432-778-1 record as a head coach (.648), including a 1,224-661-1 mark at Georgia Tech (.649).
He began his illustrious coaching career with two seasons as a graduate assistant at his alma mater, Miami (Ohio) (1978-79) and eight seasons as an assistant coach at Michigan (1980-87).
“Danny Hall is one of the most legendary head coaches in the history of college baseball, and Georgia Tech is proud and fortunate to call him one of our own,” Georgia Tech vice president and director of athletics J Batt said. “On behalf of the entire Tech community, I thank Coach Hall for all that he has done for the Institute, its fans and, most importantly, the hundreds of baseball student-athletes that he has mentored here over the last 32 years. Coach Hall and our team are off to an exciting start in 2025 and we’re looking forward to their continued success throughout this season.”
In six seasons at Georgia Tech, Fortner led the Yellow Jackets to a 110-75 (.595) record and postseason berths four times in five opportunities (the Jackets were also in line for a postseason appearance in 2019-20 before the NCAA Tournament was canceled due to Covid-19). The Jackets’ success under Fortner included three NCAA Tournaments (2021, 2022 and 2025) and 20-win seasons in 2019-20 (20-11), 2021-22 (21-11) and 2024-25 (22-11). During the Covid-shortened 2020-21 season, Fortner led the Jackets to a 17-9 overall record, a third-place finish in the ACC and only the second Sweet 16 in program history.
She was named ACC Coach of the Year in 2020-21, which gave her the honor in three different major conferences, as she was previously named Coach of the Year in the Big Ten (1996-97- Purdue) and the Southeastern Conference (2008-09 – Auburn).
Also under Fortner’s direction, Georgia Tech put together some of the program’s all-time best recruiting classes, including the 2024 class, which was ranked No. 12 nationally by ESPN.
Fortner closes her legendary coaching career with a 272-192 (.586) record in 15 seasons as a college head coach and a remarkable 415-262 (.613) record as a head coach at the collegiate, professional and international levels.
