Former Georgia Tech Point Guard Nait George Reveals Transfer Decision
Former Georgia Tech point guard Nait George entered the transfer portal shortly after it opened and now he has found his new destination. George is going to be staying in the ACC and going to continue his collegiate career at Syracuse. The Orange finished last season 7-13 in ACC play and 14-19 overall. George reportedly received interest from North Carolina, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, and Stanford, but is opting to go with the Orange.
George was not the only Yellow Jacket to enter the portal. Forward Duncan Powell and forward Ibrahim Souare entered as well. Damon Stoudamire has not brought in any transfers as of today.
Our own Najeh Wilkins broke down what George's leaving means and what the Yellow Jackets might do to try and replace him
"George averaged 12.3 points, 6.5 assists, and 4.2 rebounds this past season for Georgia Tech. His 6.5 assists ranked top 15 in the country and led the ACC. He was named an All-ACC honorable mention after he improved his numbers from 2023-2024. George improved statistically in practically every category. What was most impressive was how he improved his shooting from beyond the arc, knocking down 34% from three-point range. He also improved from the charity stripe, improving his output by nearly 10 percentage points this season, and was one of the Yellow Jackets' best free-throw shooters.
He really improved as a scorer this season and came up big for Georgia Tech when they were decimated by injuries. One stretch that catches your eye immediately is towards the middle of the season. Georgia Tech rattled off four wins in a six-game stretch against some of the ACC’s best in Clemson and Louisville. George crossed the 20-point mark five times in that six-game stretch. He had a career-high 28 points in a triple overtime victory over the Clemson Tigers, and was unguardable throughout the game among the ACC’s best.
There is no doubt this is a huge void now for the Yellow Jackets. George is a big part of their identity and their team. The pick and roll with him and Baye Ndongo is tough for a lot of opponents to stop and slow down. He continued to improve his jump shot and became lethal from mid-range when defense overplayed Ndongo and would light them up from inside the three-point line. His passing is another thing that differentiates him. George always put the team in the right play and was really good at steadying the team, especially when they went through dry spells and struggled to score.
Another key stat about George is that he played the most minutes on the team this season averaging 35.6 minutes per game. It was a rarity to see him come off the floor, and coach Damon Stoudamire and the Yellow Jackets staff depended on him heavily to help with the scoring load and also get others going. It will be interesting to see what Georgia Tech does with the portal and who they bring in. One bright spot for the team is that they have Jaeden Mustaf, who got a lot of experience as a freshman and started to come on towards the end of the season. Also, they have an impressive freshman point guard coming in from Pace Academy in Eric Chatfield who was a perennial all-state player and is a state champion. Chatfield played under legendary head coach Sharman White, who coaches Team USA U18 and other teams. "
