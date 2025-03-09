LIVE Updates - Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs Virginia Tech Baseball Score, Game Three
Will Georgia Tech win their first ACC series of the year today? The Yellow Jackets won game one in a comeback, but the bullpen struggled in an 8-5 loss to Virginia Tech yesterday and Georgia Tech's six game winnign streak was snapped. This team would love to get a series win to start conference play, but they will have to play much better than yesterday.
Here is the lineup for Georgia Tech today:
1. SS Kyle Lodise
2. CF Drew Burress
3. 1B Kent Schmidt
4. 2B Alex Hernandez
5. LF Tyler Neises
6. C Vahn Lackey
7. RF Parker Brosius
8. DH Caleb Daniel
9. 3B Carson Kerce
Riley Stanford is on the mound for the Yellow Jackets today.
Top of the 1st
Lodise doubled to start the inning, but it was followed with Burress and Schmidt striking out. Hernandez walked, but the Yellow Jackets leave two runners on base. 0-0 going to the bottom of the inning.
Bottom of the 1st
Stanford walked the leadoff batter, then got two consecutive outs and it seemed like Georgia Tech would get it to the 2nd. The runner stole second and got to third on a wild pitch, then was brought home with an RBI single to give the Hokies a 1-0 lead. Stanford struck out the final batter, but VT leads 1-0 going to the 2nd.
Top of the 2nd
Lackey got a leadoff single and then Brosius brought him home with an RBI single to tie the game 1-1. An error got Brosius to second. Daniel was hit by a pitch to put another runner on base and VT made a pitching change. After that, Kerce grounded out, but advanced both Brosius and Daniel. That led to Lodise hitting a 2-RBI single to give Georgia Tech a 3-1 lead. Burress and Schmidt struck out swinging, but the Yellow Jackets had the lead for the first time today.
Bottom of the 2nd
Stanford walked the leadoff batter, then a fielders choice got out the runner going to second, but put one runner at first. He hit a batter to put two runners on and then an RBI single cut the lead to 3-2. It was the only run he allowed in the 2nd, but the lead had been shortened to one.
Top of the 3rd
