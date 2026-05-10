LIVE Updates: No. 3 Georgia Tech vs Duke Baseball, Game Three Score
Pregame
Jackson Blakely is on the mound today for Georgia Tech, and here is how the Yellow Jackets are going to line up:
1. SS Carson Kerce
2. CF Drew Burress
3. 2B Jarren Advincula
4. C Vahn Lackey
5. RF Will Baker
6. 3B Ryan Zuckerman
7. 1B Kent Schmidt
8. DH Alex Hernandez
9. LF Caleb Daniel
After a close game one victory, game two was all Georgia Tech. The Yellow Jackets scored 15 runs in a run-rule victory over the Blue Devils and they continue to inch closer and closer to a regular season ACC Championship. Will the complete the sweep today vs Duke?
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Jackson Caudell has been a publisher at the On SI network for four years and has extensive knowledge covering college athletics and the NBA. Jackson is also the co-host of the Bleav in Georgia Tech podcast, and he loves to bring thoughtful analysis and comprehensive coverage to everything that he does. Find him on X @jacksoncaudellFollow jacksoncaudell