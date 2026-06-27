Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks Today (Bet on Ketel Marte to Hit Home Run vs. Rays)

Just because we have a six-game slate on tap for the World Cup today doesn't mean we also can't bet on a couple of MLB players to hit a home run.

If you want to get in on the action, there are two players who I think are great bets to go deep. One of them is Ketel Marte of the Arizona Diamondbacks, and then I have a second player at longer odds for those of you who are feeling a bit more risky. Let's dive into them.

MLB Best Home Run Bets Today

Odds via Caesars Sportsbook

Ketel Marte Home Run (+350)

Taylor Ward Home Run (+525)

Ketel Marte Home Run (+350)

Ketel Marte is second on the Diamondbacks in slugging percentage at .455, but he leads the team in home runs with 13. Today, he and the Diamondbacks get to face Cole Sulser of the Tampa Bay Rays, who has given up four home runs in just 31.2 innings pitched this season. Even if he doesn't give up a home run, the Rays will eventually have to turn to their bullpen, which has the third-highest home runs allowed rate at 1.4 dingers per nine innings pitched.

That should put Marte in a great position to hit his 14th home run of the season.

Taylor Ward Home Run (+525)

Of all starting pitchers today who have already pitched 50+ innings this season, none have given up home runs at a higher clip than Foster Griffin of the Washington Nationals. The lefty has given up 1.6 home runs per nine innings pitched, and he'll be supported by a bullpen that gives up home runs at a rate of 1.4.

That tells me we're going to see a few members of the Baltimore Orioles go deep today, so the player I'm going to bet on is Taylor Ward. Ward has just five home runs this season, but two of them have come against left-handed pitchers. Also, his slugging percentage improves from .343 against righties to .452 against lefties. That puts him in a great spot tonight against Griffin.

Ward is a solid dark horse bet to hit a home run tonight at +525.

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