Three Biggest Takeaways From Georgia Tech's Big Month of Recruiting

There are not many programs that have had a better month of June on the recruiting trail than Georgia Tech.

After entering the month with only three commitments, the Yellow Jackets are now at 26 commitments and now have a top-25 recruitng class. What is even better is that Georgia Tech is likely not even done yet and they could end with one of the best recruiting classes in program history if they can hang on to all of these players and add to the group.

So after a big month of June, what are the biggest takeaways when it comes to Georgia Tech's class?

1. Yellow Jackets continue to build the line of scrimmage

Ever since he was hired as the head coach of his alma mater, Brent Key has prioritized building the lines of scrimmage and making Georgia Tech a physical football team that loves to run the ball.

This recruiting class is only more proof of that.

The Yellow Jackets have commitments from four-star OT Joshua Sam-Epelle, four-star OT Kal-El Johnson, three-star OL Jaiden Thompson, three-star OL Jordan Dillon, and three-star OL Braylin Mills. This is one of the best offensive line classes in the ACC and give Georgia Tech's track record of development, fans should have a lot of faith in what this group can become.

On the defensive side, Georgia Tech is also having success.

Four-star DL Success Nwabude, four-star DL Justin Weeks, four-star DE Braden Gordon, four-star DL Maleek Lee, DL Jamar Thomspon, three-star edge Kalib Spivey, and three-star DL Adrian Williams make up what could be one of Georgia Tech's best defensive line hauls in recent memory for the program.

The best teams in the country win on the line of scrimmage and Georgia Tech has set themselves up to continue to do that.

2. Success in the state of Georgia

Key has made it a point to recruit the state of Georgia and recruit it well and the Yellow Jackets are doing just that this cycle.

10 of the top 100 prospects in the state of Georgia are committed to the Yelllow Jackets and while you can argue that Georgia Tech needs to continue and make a dent in that number, they are in the mix for several of the state's best players and with as deep of a talent pool as Georgia has, the Yellow Jackets can continue to build their program by collecting some of the state's best players.

3. Georgia Tech will be in the mix in the ACC as long as they can continue recruiting like this

When you look at the ACC, there is only one program that recruits at a top five to top ten level consistently in the high school ranks and in the portal and that is Miami. While Virginia Tech and Clemson have top 15 classes right now, Georgia Tech is on the verge of having their second top 25 class in the last three years.

If Georgia Tech can continue to recruit like this, they will continue set themselves up as a yearly contender in the ACC, which they have done under Key. While they did not finish the year the way that they wanted in 2025, they were in the mix for a spot in the ACC Championship and thus, the College Football Playoff.

There is only one elite recruiting power in the ACC, leaving a gap open for the rest of the conference and Georgia Tech could start to see seperation from the rest of the conference if they can continue to acquire talent like they have this month.